EC Enterprises owner Eric Christiansen expects his Smash Bash Demolition Derby, scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Freedom Northwest Arena here, to deliver familiar delights for motorsports fans of the region.
“All the derbies are kind of interesting, because we have 300 car wrecks in one night,” he said. “The main draw is seeing cars hit each other, flip over, start on fire, all that kind of fun stuff.”
Tickets at the gate will cost $18, while advance tickets are available for $15 at the Lewiston-Clarkston area Les Schwab Tires, Rogers Toyota and Rosauers. Children 5-and-under are admitted free of charge. The gates open at 3:30 p.m., and fans who arrive early will have the opportunity to tour the arena, meet the drivers, and inspect the vehicles up close.
“We’re going to let them come in and cruise around, and see what it takes to build a derby car and chat with the drivers,” Christiansen said. “... A lot of spectators don’t really get to see — they think they’re just junk cars. They’re older, but the work that goes into them is pretty intense to make sure that they’re safe, to make sure the drivers don’t get hurt, the different types of motors they put in them; it’s pretty interesting.”
The venue made its grand opening in May with a derby that generated enough excitement to cause a historic traffic backup around the Lewiston grade. Christiansen and his team learned from that experience and modified their policy so that on-site tickets are purchased after parking rather than through car windows at the gate, leaving less backup of waiting vehicles spilling into the streets.
“We will definitely have a different traffic plan,” Christiansen said. “You’ll get your tickets at the arena, so you’ll come in, pay the Lion’s Club to park, get out, get your tickets. That should alleviate a lot of the bottleneck.”
Christiansen also noted the more moderate weather forecast, with temperatures expected to be in the 70s, should make for a more pleasant viewing experience than the triple-digit swelter at his Supercross motorcycle event in late July.
The arena’s turf, which had been shaped into an elaborate set of dirt ridges and slopes for the Supercross, has since been flattened to make way for the variety of larger vehicles that will be colliding. The proceedings will start with Figure-8 racing around two large tires, then go “on to the demolition derby mayhem,” as Christiansen put it.
“We have a lot of trucks this time, which is pretty cool,” he said. “A lot of full-sized trucks, and that is an exciting class. They hit hard — they’re lighter than the cars, so they hit hard and they usually end up on their side or their top or something. That’s kind of a neat deal.”
If you go
When: 6 p.m. Saturday; gates open at 3:30 p.m.
Where: Freedom Northwest Arena at EC Enterprises Motorsports Park, 2909 Albright Grade, Lewiston
Tickets: $15 advance at Les Schwab Tires in Lewiston and Clarkston, Rogers Toyota and Rosauers; $18 at the door. Children ages 5 and under are free
Of note: Figure 8 racing begins the action, then there will be full-size car, full-size truck and compact car demo derbies.