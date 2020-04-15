MOSCOW — When people ask Toby Searcy-Jorgenson about his college plans, the Moscow High School senior has an easy opener.
While it’s not a big or famous university, Occidental College in Los Angeles does have a rather famous alumnus — former president Barack H. Obama.
“Because it’s such a small school, I often open with that because it’s not very well-known,” Searcy-Jorgenson said, laughing.
Searcy-Jorgenson recently signed his national letter of intent to run for the track and field team at Occidental, or “Oxy.”
He said the small school in the big city was the perfect fit for him. And being able to run on the streets former President Obama walked is a nice bonus. Obama attended Occidental for his first two years of college before transferring to Columbia University.
“It’s really cool talking to the staff about the kind of work that he did, the social work that he did there,” Searcy-Jorgenson said. “It’s kind of cool to see him in a younger kind of way that’s not a presidency, and see what he did at a younger age. ... It’s just cool to think about.”
NCAA Division III schools don’t offer athletic scholarships, but Searcy-Jorgenson said he received enough academic scholarships and grants to actually make Occidental his most affordable option.
He’ll run sprints for the track team in the spring, and he also might try out for the soccer team. Searcy-Jorgenson was a standout in both sports at Moscow.
He played forward and outside back for the soccer team that won the 4A Inland Empire League and finished fourth at State in the fall.
In track, the speedy Searcy-Jorgenson finished seventh at State in the 200-meter dash, fourth in the 800 relay and eighth in the 1,600 relay in 2019.
The 200 and 800 relay produced surprising results since Searcy-Jorgenson and the Bears were seeded near the back of the pack in the events.
In the prelims of the 200, Searcy-Jorgenson was stuck on the outside lane, Lane 8, as the lowest seed in his heat.
“It was super rainy the first day,” he said. “It was probably two races the entire season where it was sunny, so I was used to it, but I didn’t know if the kids down south were. So when it was raining, all I had in my head was, ‘Oh, this is a normal race for me.’”
Searcy-Jorgenson finished his heat in 22.88 seconds, but because there were two heats, it wasn’t until later he learned he had made the final — by just .02 seconds.
“Once I heard that I did make the finals, I was over the moon,” Searcy-Jorgenson said. “I was seeded second-to-last out of the 16 people that made it, so jumping seven places up felt really nice.”
It was a similar story in the 800 relay. When Searcy-Jorgenson got the handoff on the anchor leg, his team was in a surprising spot in fourth place. Searcy-Jorgenson held on to that position to earn a spot on the podium for the Bears.
“That race was super fun because two of the other people on (the relay), Jacob (Cardwell) and Cole Hanson, were seniors,” Searcy-Jorgenson. “So it was nice that they had a good ending cause that was their final race ... it was a nice team memory to have.”
Outside of sports, Searcy-Jorgenson participated in the Environmental Club, Human Rights International Club and Model United Nations — his favorite activity outside of athletics.
He plans to take classes in his three biggest interests — psychology, kinesiology and computer science — before settling on a major.
“The benefit of going to a small school (Occidental has about 2,000 students) is I’ll be able to take those classes without having to stress about it at all,” Searcy-Jorgenson said. “So I am able to be exposed to all (those) subjects even during my freshman year, which I wouldn’t be able to do at a larger university. So that was a really big part because I was so undecided.”
Now, Searcy-Jorgenson is focusing on his studies and his training because spring sports in Idaho have been suspended because of concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Searcy-Jorgenson said he was in a pretty bad rut for a couple of weeks, but “then I got out of it and I’m just trying to make the best out of everything.
“It’s weird, but it’s one of those things where I’m not the group that’s being affected the most,” he said. “I could be sad about it, but there’s so many other things being affected 20 times worse.
“There’s nothing else to it besides just looking forward and being excited about next year’s track season, and I’ll have a really big story to tell my kids some day.”
Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com, by phone (208) 883-4624 and on Twitter at @StephanSports.