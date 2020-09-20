RATHDRUM, Idaho — Making their long-awaited season debut in boys’ soccer, the Moscow Bears roared past Lakeland 5-2 on Saturday in a 4A Inland Empire League match.
Branden Greishaber and Amin Rezamand scored two goals apiece for Moscow, while Evan Odberg netted a goal and provided two assists. The Bears built a commanding 4-1 lead in the first half.
“Our boys were quite eager to play, but at the same time not in the best condition,” Moscow coach Pedram Rezamand said. “The last nine, 10 days, we had zero practice because of air quality. Going to a game straight after eight, nine days of no practice was quite a unique challenge. They did some stuff properly, and obviously (there are) a lot of things to work on now that we have regular practice.”
A complete box score was not available.
Moscow 4 1—5
Lakeland 1 1—2
JV — Moscow 14, Lakeland 1
Maniac match postponed
The Orofino boys’ soccer team’s scheduled nonconference home match against Timberlake of Spirit Lake was scrapped because of poor air quality.
Orofino athletic director Kathleen Tetwiler is in contact with Timberlake about possible makeup dates.
VOLLEYBALLBengals lose a tight one
Lewiston lost a 20-25, 27-25, 27-25, 17-25, 16-14 nail-biter to Sandpoint in a nonleague match at the Bengals’ new high school in the Orchards.
Julia Dickeson tallied 20 kills and two aces for the Bengals (4-5), Megan Halstead had 26 assists, Morgan Moran notched 25 digs and Peytin Thompson added two aces.
“We did some good things but we had a hard time keeping momentum on our side,” Lewiston coach Cassie Thompson said.
JV — Lewiston def. Sandpoint 2-1.
Grangeville-SM postponed
The Bulldogs’ Central Idaho League volleyball match at St. Maries was postponed by a week because of eligibility issues for the Lumberjacks.
SWIMMINGBengals get three wins
COEUR d’ALENE — Luke Mastroberardino won two boys’ events and Grace Qualman tallied a win and a second place to lead Lewiston’s efforts in a swim meet against Coeur d’Alene and Wallace.
Coeur d’Alene claimed team titles in all three categories (girls, boys and combined), with Lewiston second in each case.
TEAM SCORES
Dual win-loss records
Combined — Coeur d’Alene 2-0, Lewiston 1-1, Wallace 0-2.
Girls — Coeur d’Alene 2-0, Lewiston 1-1, Wallace 0-2.
Boys — Coeur d’Alene 2-0, Lewiston 1-1, Wallace 0-2.
TOP LEWISTON PLACERS
Girls
200 medley relay — 3. Lewiston 2:17.49.
50 freesyle — 2. Grace Qualman 26.74.
200 free relay — 2. Lewiston 2:06.90.
100 backstroke — 1. Grace Qualman 1:05.51.
100 breaststroke — 2. Ellie Hoover 1:25.48.
Boys
50 free — 1, Luke Mastroberardino 23.37. 3, Haden Keener 23.65.
100 free — 2, Haden Keener 52.48.
100 back — 1, Luke Mastroberardino 1:01.44.