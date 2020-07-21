MOSCOW — In the continuing saga of summer baseball, the latest twist includes a Moscow team back on the field after all.
The Moscow Blue Devils’ senior squad will continue for a couple more weeks as an independent team called the Moscow “Rebel” Blue Devils.
The team is no longer associated with American Legion baseball, which canceled its season last week because of rising coronavirus numbers in the region, including some cases on unnamed teams.
So the Blue Devils were forced to change their name and cover up the patches on their uniforms to continue on their own. There have been no positive cases on the Moscow team.
“A couple parents and players, they wanted to keep playing, so they threw a couple games together,” Moscow Baseball Association president Dennis Wilson said. “It’s basically the same team.”
The Rebel Blue Devils will play the Palouse Coyotes AAA at 5 p.m. today in a doubleheader at Bear Field.
Bryan Thompson, father of first baseman and outfielder Hayden Thompson, will serve as the team’s coach, along with a couple other volunteers.
Bryan Thompson said three players chose not to return, but the rest of the team is the same as the senior Devils squad.
“We just had enough families and players that — after missing their entire high school season — basically just wanted a chance for things to maybe end on something that was more final than all of a sudden an abrupt ending to the season,” Thompson said.
Thompson said the team will continue to follow the COVID-19 protocols put in place by Legion coach Stan Mattoon. Face coverings, social distancing and use of hand sanitizers in practice will all continue.
“That’s really important that we keep doing those things because we want to keep them as safe as possible,” Thompson said.
The team will still be insured through the MBA, Thompson said, just not through Idaho American Legion Baseball.
“We changed the insurance over to take the Legion off of it,” Wilson said. “It’s the same thing, we just had to take Legion off there.”
Thompson said the team chose to stay on the Palouse instead of continuing with scheduled games in northern Idaho, since that area has had more cases of COVID-19.
This weekend, the Rebel Blue Devils will play host to the Palouse Summer Series tournament Friday through Sunday. Then, they wrap up with another doubleheader against the Coyotes next Tuesday.
As a Legion team, the Blue Devils finished with an 18-4 record before the Legion slate was canceled June 12. These games will not be added to that record.
“It was just trying to get more baseball for the kids that wanted more baseball, and that’s all it came down to,” Thompson said. “Once we figured out there was a way to go ahead and do that, that’s what we decided to do.”
Stephan Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com, by phone at 208-883-4624 and on Twitter at @StephanSports.