MOSCOW — Blake Buchanan hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer with about two minutes remaining to give Moscow its final lead, and the Bears roared to a narrow, deciding 49-46 victory in Game 3 of a 4A District I-II title series against visiting Lakeland of Rathdrum on Saturday at Bear Den.
“It was just a hard-fought game,” said Moscow coach Josh Uhrig, whose team is going to State for a fourth consecutive year. “We got big rebounds late in the fourth quarter, both on offense and defense. That kind of helped seal the deal. It was just two teams that know each other well going at it.”
The Bears (15-9) trailed 22-19 at halftime, but rallied to tie things up at 34 apiece by the end of the third quarter, then nose in front in the fourth.
Ben Postell was Moscow’s top scorer with 15 points. He had eight rebounds to boot. Teammate Benny Kitchel joined Postell in double digits with 12 points, while Buchanan scored nine and had nine rebounds. Brayden Decker converted a 3-point goal and had a team-high five assists for the Bears.
Ben Zubaly of Lakeland (18-6) was the overall high-scorer at 17 points.
“Big thing — we had a huge crowd for the whole district tournament,” said Uhrig. “The kids feed off of that energy, so I really appreciated the support of the community and the student body. It doesn’t go unnoticed.”
The Bears, who have now won 10 of their last 11 games, begin their state tournament run facing Minico at 5:15 p.m. Pacific on Thursday at Borah High School in Boise.
LAKELAND (18-6)
Ben Zubaly 6 1-2 17, Carson Seay 1 2-2 5, Ammon Munyear 5 0-0 10, Noah Haaland 5 3-4 14, Bryce Henry 0 0-0 0, Abe Munyear 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-8 46.
MOSCOW (15-9)
Reef Diego 0 0-0 0, Brayden Decker 1 0-1 3, Barrett Abendroth 1 0-0 3, Jamari Simpson 3 0-0 7, Joe Colter 0 0-0 0, Ben Postell 4 7-10 15, Blake Buchanan 3 2-6 9, Benny Kitchel 4 2-2 12. Totals 16 11-19 49.
Lakeland 11 11 12 12—46
Moscow 12 7 15 15—49
3-point goals — Zubaly 4, Seay, Haaland, Decker, Kitchel 2 Abendroth, Simpson, Buchanan.
Kamiah 42, Butte County 41
WEISER, Idaho — With 2.3 seconds left on the clock, Bridger Hanson of Butte County heaved the ball downcourt to an open Sage Lummins, who had a clear lane to the basket.
But the ball bounced out of the rim and hit the floor. Kamiah (17-8) came out on top to advance to the state tournament for the first time in eight years.
“This was one of the most awkward games that I’ve ever been a part of, honestly,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “We had a little bit of luck on our side, but we had the talent on our side as well.”
Kavan Mercer was tasked with covering Lummins, the top scorer for Butte County (13-13). Mercer limited him to 13 points and fared well on the boards, tallying 11 rebounds to go along with his nine points.
“Kavan did a really good job covering Lummins. He’s a 6-foot-3 shooting guard and he was up to the challenge, and performed really well,” Skinner said.
Kamiah will play Ambrose in the first round of the state tournament at 7 p.m. Pacific on Thursday at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.
KAMIAH (17-8)
Titus Oatman 1 2-3 5, Sam Brisbois 6 3-4 13, Trent Taylor 0 0-0 0, Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 3 3-5 9, Jace Sams 1 1-2 3, Wyatt Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Luke Krogh 3 0-0 6, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 0 0-2 0, Brady Cox 1 2-2 4. Totals 15 11-18 42.
BUTTE COUNTY (13-13)
Sage Lummins 7 0-1 14, Logan Gamett 0 0-0 0, Tyler Wanstrom 2 0-0 5, Boone Gannett 0 0-0 0, Konner Lambson 0 0-1 0, Ruger Stamos 0 0-2 0, Brady McAffee 4 2-3 11, Bridger Hanson 3 0-0 7, Kegan Cummins 1 2-4 4. Totals 17 4-10 41.
Kamiah 17 8 7 10—42
Butte County 12 9 8 12—41
3-point goals — Oatman, Wanstrom, McAfee, Hanson.
Grangeville 45, Declo 31
McCALL, Idaho — Despite the size difference inside, Grangeville (12-11) was able to control the boards and contest Declo’s (14-12) shots to advance to the Idaho Class 2A state tournament.
“The defense played exceptionally well and contested every shot and protected the 3-point line,” Grangeville coach Larson Anderson said.
The Frei brothers combined for 25 rebounds — Caleb had 13 and Kyle notched 12. Aiden Anderson was the Bulldogs’ top scorer with 13 points. Kyle Frei tacked on 11.
Grangeville opens State against North Fremont at 7 p.m Pacific on Thursday at Boise’s Capital High School.
GRANGEVILLE (12-11)
Miles Lefebvre 4 0-1 8, Tescher Harris 2 0-0 4, Blake Schoo 2 0-0 4, Aiden Anderson 5 2-2 13, Kyle Frei 5 1-7 11, Tori Ebert 0 0-0 0, Caleb Frei 0 1-4 1, Dane Lindsley 2 0-0 4, Jared Lindsley 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 4-16 45.
DECLO (14-12)
Layne Homer 0 0-1 0, Tyler Andersen 1 1-2 4, Kaden Ramsey 0 0-0 0, Sam Mebeker 4 1-1 9, Keegan Ramsey 1 1-4 4, Dalton Howell 0 0-0 0, Peyton Silcox 3 0-0 6, Tyler Olsen 1 1-2 4, Garrett Powell 1 2-2 4, Tregan Zellinger 0 0-1 0. Totals 11 6-13 31.
Grangeville 10 11 17 11—45
Declo 7 9 5 10—31
3-point goals — A, Anderson, T. Anderson, K. Ramsey, Olsen.
Cascade 60, Deary 42
GRANGEVILLE — Deary fell to Cascade in a Class 1A-Division II state tournament play-in game at Grangeville High School.
The Mustangs, who upended Logos of Moscow on Friday, finish their season with a 14-11 record.
A box score was not available.
GIRLS BASKETBALLPomeroy 61, Wellpinit 39
RICHLAND, Wash. — A big double-double of 24 points and 15 rebounds from Maddy Dixon helped propel Pomeroy to victory against Wellpinit in a Washington Class 1B regional game at Richland High School.
Teammate Emma Severs hit four 3-pointers and added 17 points of her own, while Sydney Watko provided eight points, six rebounds and three assists. Heidi Heytvelt scored six and “did a really good job not getting flustered” under intense defensive pressure from Wellpinit, according to coach Tai Bye.
“Those four, they kind of made the game for us tonight,” said Bye, whose team improved to 22-1 on the season.
The Pirates built the majority of their winning lead in the second quarter with a 23-10 run.
“In the second quarter, we took more control back,” Bye explained. “We controlled the tempo a little bit. We passed the ball around. ... We knew that we had to play controlled and disciplined today if we wanted to come out on top. I was very proud of my girls for their composure.”
The Pirates advance to a state quarterfinal showdown against either Naselle or Curlew at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Spokane Arena.
WELLPINIT (16-8)
Tyshea Twoteeth 4 1-3 9, Jada Orr 1 0-0 3, Ashlynn Hill 5 0-0 11, Amelia Seyler 1 2-6 4, Ivory Ford 0 0-0 0, Ashawna Anderson 2 0-0 4, Marissa Seyler 1 0-0 3, Jazlyn Wynne 1 0-0 3, Lachelle Boyd 1 0-0 2, R. Wynne 0 0-0 0, Aaliayah Wynecoop 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 3-9 39.
POMEROY (22-1)
Maddy Dixon 9 6-7 24, Sydney Watko 4 0-0 8, Alyssa Wolf 0 2-2 2, Heidi Heytvelt 2 2-2 6, Keely Maves 0 2-2 2, Emma Severs 4 1-1 17, Jillian Herres 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Watko 0 0-0 0, Maya Kowatsch 1 0-0 0, Chase Caruso 0 0-0 0, Kendall Dixon 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 14-15 61.
Wellpinit 10 10 10 9—39
Pomeroy 16 23 13 9—61
3-point goals — Orr, Hill, M. Seyler, J. Wynne, Severs 4.