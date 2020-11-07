Moscow swim teams each place third at state meet

The Moscow girls’ swimming team got two victories from freshman Helen Schumaker and a balance of solid finishes to take third place in the Class 4A state virtual meet, results of which were released by the Idaho High School Activities Association on Friday.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the IHSAA took the best times from district meets around the state and used those times to determine the top places for State. The IHSAA scored the top 12 places in each individual event and top nine in the relays as usual.
The Bear boys’ team also placed third in Class 4A, while Lewiston’s boys’ finished in 15th. The Bengal girls had one swimmer qualify but did not score any points.
The two Moscow swim teams had a combined 28 scoring finishes, a testament to the team’s depth.
“The depth of talent on both the boys and the girls swim squads helped push each team to favorable finishes,” Moscow assistant Paige Buehler said.
Schumaker led the way for the Bear girls’ as she won the 100 freestyle (53.94) and the 200 free (1:59.21). She also teamed with Ashley Pope, Mia Elliss and Ally Crossland to take second in the 200 free relay (1:48.00). Schumaker, Pope, Elliss and Jamie Krous also finished second in the 400 free relay (4:06.70).
Crossland also placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.88) and sixth in the 200 individual medley (2:28.20), Ashley Painter was fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:06.69) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:07.47), and Pope was fourth in the 50 free (27.06).
Isaac Pimentel paced Moscow’s boys’ with a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:47.41)) and a third in the 100 free (49.65). He also was a part of the 400 free relay, with Ethan Baird, Micah Wolbrecht and Reid Johnson, that finished third (3:29.48).
Wolbrecht was fourth in the 50 free (23.14), Eddie Cofre took fourth in the 100 butterfly (57.24), and Baird was fifth (59.34) and Johnson sixth (59.40) in the 100 backstroke. The 200 medley relay of Ian Schlater, Cofre, Sam Ausband and Jonah Cousins placed fifth (1:48.38).
Haden Keener and Luke Mastroberardino each placed for Lewiston’s boys’ in the Class 5A meet. Keener took ninth in the 50 free (23.24) and 11th in the 100 free (51.57). Mastroberardino was 11th in the 100 back (1:01.34) and 12th in the 50 free (23.68).
Grace Qualman competed for the Lewiston girls’ in Class 5A, finishing 14th in the 100 back (1:07.00) and 16th in the 50 free (26.95).
Class 5A
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Boise 276; 2. Timberline 183; 3. Idaho Falls 150; 4. Lake City 105; 5. Meridian 99; 6. Eagle 93; 7. Thunder Ridge 67; 8. Highland 55; 9. Centennial 54; 10. Mountain View 44; 11. Coeur d’Alene 43; 12. Post Falls 40; 13. Rocky Mountain 30; 14. Borah 12; 15. Lewiston 9; 16. Madison 5; 17. Kuna 1.
Lewiston individuals: 50 freestyle — 9. Haden Keener 23.24; 12. Luke Mastroberardino 23.68; 100 free — 11. Keener 51.57; 100 backstroke — 11. Mastroberardino 1:01.34.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Boise 241; 2. Timberline 151; 3. Lake City 144; T4. Centennial 133; T4. Rocky Mountain 133; 6. Mountain View 110; 7. Capital 102; 8. Eagle 71; 9. Coeur d’Alene 59; 10. Skyline 47; 11. Borah 27; 12. Post Falls 20; T13. Highland 11; T13. Rigby 11; 15. Thunder Ridge 5; 16. Idaho Falls 1.
Lewiston individuals: 50 freestyle — 16. Grace Qualman 26.95; 100 backstroke — 14. Qualman 1:07.00.
Class 4A
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Bishop Kelly 218; 2. Sandpoint 168; 3. Moscow 148; 4. Minico 111; 5. Kimberly 93; 6. Skyline 79; 7. Century 78; 8. Twin Falls 70; 9. Lakeland 62; 10. Jerome 58; 11. Burley 53. 12. Riverstone 37; 13. Middleton 32; 14. Declo 22; 15. Oakley 13; 16. Canyon Ridge 10; 17. Bonneville 9; 18. Wood River 4; 19. Gooding 1.
Moscow individuals: 200 medley relay — 5. Moscow (Ian Schlater, Eddie Cofre, Sam Ausband, Jonah Cousins 1:48.38; 200 freestyle — 2. Isaac Pimentel 1:47.41; 10. Malachi McMillan 2:08.90; 200 individual medley — 12. Ausband 2:19.11; 13. Ian Schlater 2:20.31; 19. Eli Johnston 2:36.46; 50 freestyle — 4. Micah Wolbrecht 23.14; 8. Ethan Baird 23.67; 11. Cousins 24.01; 100 butterfly — 4. Cofre 57.24; 100 free — 3. Pimentel 49.65; 7. Wolbrecht 51.59; 15. Cousins 53.85; 500 free — 11. Cofre 6:14.47; 23. Sean Prichard 7:30.36; 100 backstroke — 5. Baird 59.34; 6. Reid Johnson 59.40; 8. Schlater 1:00.62; 100 breaststroke — 13. Ausband 1:11.65; 16. McMillan 1:13.53; 400 free relay — 3. Moscow (Pimentel, Baird, Wolbrecht, Johnson) 3:29.48.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Bishop Kelly 238.5; 2. Sandpoint 186.5; 3. Moscow 157; 4. Minico 108; 5. Twin Falls 90; 6. Burley 81; 7. Skyline 75; 8. Century 71; 9. Declo 42; 10. Lakeland 36; 11. Columbia 30; T12. Hillcrest 25; T12. West Side 25; 14. Kimberly 21; 15. Wood River 16; 16. Nampa 12; T17. Canyon Ridge 11; T17. Mountain Home 11; T17. Nampa Christian 11; 20. Jerome 10; 21. Middleton 6. 22. Ridgevue 3.
Moscow individuals: 200 medley relay — 12. Moscow (Brenna Newlan, Ashley Painter, Emily Taylor, Ryann Pilcher) 2:25.96; 200 freestyle — 1. Helen Schumaker 1:59.21; 200 individual medley — 6. Ally Crossland 2:28.20; 14. Brooklyn Houston 2:39.68; 50 free — 4. Ashley Pope 27.06; 8. Mia Elliss 27.60; 11. Jamie Krous 28.35; 100 butterfly — 5. Painter 1:07.47; 100 free — 1. Schumaker 53.94; 6. Elliss 59.63; 10. Pope 1:00.70; 15. Krous 1:03.52; 200 free relay — 2. Moscow (Schumaker, Pope, Elliss, Crossland) 1:48.00; 100 backstroke — 4. Painter 1:06.69; 18. Newlan 1:16.47; 100 breaststroke — 2. Crossland 1:13.88; 15. Houston 1:24.58; 400 free relay — 2. Moscow (Schumaker, Pope, Elliss, Krous) 4:06.70.