Area Briefs
MOSCOW — Challis’ Kelli Ann Strand carded a 7-under 209 and Boise’s Quinn Haigwood logged an even-par 216 on Wednesday during the third round of the Idaho Junior Amateur, and each took first place in their respective 15-18-year-old age classes at the University of Idaho’s golf course.
Strand was a freshman last season at Challis High, where in 2019, she won every tournament she competed in en route to a state championship. Her closest competitor Wednesday was 13 strokes back. Haigwood was a top-two seed at Boise High last season.
Makena Rauch, a ’19 Moscow High grad and future Marshall golfer, placed fifth with a 9-over aggregate in the girls’ 15-18 division. Fellow Bear Bryden Brown shot 8-over in the boys’ 15-18 division, placing 10th.
TOP PLACERS
Girls 15-18 — 1, Kelli Ann Strand, 209; 2, Carly Carter, 222; T3, Brooke Patterson, Darby Rickel, 224.
Girls 13-14 — 1, Emry Gibbs, 234; 2, Hailee Cole, 243; 3, Avery Bayer, 244.
Boys 15-18 — 1, Quinn Haigwood, 216; 2, Daniel Uranga, 218; 3, Brayden Miles, 220.
Boys 13-14 — 1, Will Strong, 216; 2, Zach Carter, 217; 3, Blake Helms, 219.
COLLEGE BASKETBALLWSU women’s nonleague slate released
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s basketball team announced its 2019-20 schedule Wednesday, which features six nonleague home games and a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam.
The season opens Nov. 5 at home against Pepperdine. Four days later, BYU will face the Cougars in Beasley Coliseum.
Wazzu faces Boise State on the road (Nov. 24), then will be met with a mammoth task in the Reef Bracket at the Virgin Islands tournament — it features matchups with 2019 national champion Baylor (Nov. 28), ’17 champ South Carolina (Nov. 29) and Indiana (Nov. 30).
To close nonleague play, the Cougs will host Gonzaga on Dec. 8, then travel to the Florida Sunshine Classic (Dec. 20-21), hosted by Miami.
League games have not been finalized yet, but WSU knows it’ll open its conference slate in late December, hosting Washington. With the Pac-12’s unbalanced schedule, WSU will only face Utah, Colorado, Oregon and Oregon State once each.
The Pac-12 tournament begins March 5 in Las Vegas.
NONLEAGUE SCHEDULE
Nov. — 5, vs. Pepperdine; 9, vs. BYU; 20, at Boise State; 24, vs. Cal State-Northridge; 28, vs. Baylor; 29, vs. South Carolina; 30, vs. Indiana.
Dec. — 4, vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff; 8, vs. Gonzaga; 15, vs. UC Irvine; 20-21, at Florida Sunshine Classic.
Warrior hoops schedules released
Lewis-Clark State’s men’s and women’s basketball schedules were released Wednesday by the school, with both teams starting play Oct. 21.
Among the most intriguing matchups for the men are their Oct. 29 exhibition game at Idaho and another exhibition, at Division I powerhouse Gonzaga on Nov. 1.
“Our games against Idaho are always high-energy games in a great environment,” L-C men’s coach Austin Johnson said. “Gonzaga is without question one of the premier programs in the country, and that will be a great experience for our guys to battle with them for 40 minutes.”
The women will play at Montana, Idaho and Boise State on Oct. 25, Nov. 1 and Nov. 5, respectively.
L-C also will face the Cascade Conference’s three top teams on the road, including College of Idaho, the No. 5 team in the NAIA D-II last season.
“Those three teams combined to win nearly 75 percent of their games last year, and C of I is coming off of back-to-back NAIA National Semifinal appearances,” Johnson noted.
Both programs begin their final season of Frontier Conference play Dec. 6 at Carroll College. The men open the FC tournament March 3. The women do the same a night later.
MEN’S SCHEDULE
Oct. — 21, vs. Yellowstone Christian; 25, at Northwest Christian; 26, at Willamette; 29, at Idaho (exh.).
Nov. — 1, at Gonzaga (exh.); 8, vs. Warner Pacific (Clearwater Casino Classic); 9, vs. Walla Walla (Clearwater Casino Classic); 15, vs. Portland Bible College; 22, vs. Corban (Domino’s Classic, Caldwell); 23, at College of Idaho; 27, at Walla Walla.
Dec. — 6, at Carroll College; 7, at Montana Tech; 16, at The Evergreen State.
Jan. — 4, vs. Northwest Indian College; 5, vs. Northwest Indian College; 9, at Montana Western; 11, at Rocky Mountain; 16, vs. MSU-Northern; 18, vs. Providence; 23, vs. Montana Western; 25, vs. Rocky Mountain; 31, at MSU-Northern.
Feb. — 1, at Providence; 7, vs. Carroll; 8, vs. Montana Tech; 13, vs. Providence; 15, vs. MSU-Northern; 20, at Montana Tech; 22, vs. Carroll; 27, at Rocky Mountain; 29, at Montana Western.
WOMEN’S SCHEDULE
Oct. — 21, vs. Yellowstone Christian; 25, at Montana.
Nov. — 1, at Idaho; 5, at Boise State; 8, vs. Southern Oregon (Twin Rivers Physical Therapy Classic, Lewiston); 9, vs. Eastern Oregon; 22, at Cal Maritime; 23, at Menlo; 25, at Notre Dame de Namur.
Dec. — 6, at Carroll; 7, at Montana Tech; 16, vs. Maine-Fort Kent; 17, vs. Maine-Fort Kent; 19, at Whitworth.
Jan. — 9, at Montana Western; 11, at Rocky Mountain; 16, vs. MSU-Northern; 18, vs. Providence; 23, vs. Montana Western; 25, vs. Rocky Mountain; 31, at MSU-Northern.
Feb. — 1, at Providence; 7, vs. Carroll; 8, vs. Montana Tech; 13, vs. Providence; 15, vs. MSU-Northern; 20, at Montana Tech; 22, vs. Carroll; 27, at Rocky Mountain; 29, at Montana Western.