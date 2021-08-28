GRANGEVILLE — Moscow quarterback Leon Hutton spread the ball around to six different receivers in a 353-yard passing debut, running back Isaiah Murphy did the dirty work with two rushing touchdowns and the Bears’ defense did just enough to hold on in a 16-8 Moscow victory Friday at Grangeville High School.
Moscow and Grangeville have opened with each other every year since 2012 except for last year because of COVID-19 concerns early in the season. The Idaho Class 4A vs. 2A matchup has been surprisingly back-and-forth with the Bears owning a 6-3 lead in the series.
So it was no surprise when the game remained a one-score difference for its entirety.
“We knew it was going to be a dog fight,” Moscow coach Phil Helbling said. “Grangeville’s always tough.”
Hutton, a junior who is a former running back, was brilliant in his first start at quarterback for Moscow. His lone interception came off a deflection that bounced high into the air, and Hutton played through a hurt foot that limited his mobility. He finished 21-of-33 passing and had 185 passing yards by halftime.
Hutton takes over for departed three-year starter Chad Redinger.
“Beautiful game for him,” Helbling said. “I just told him when we walked off the field, I’m super proud of you. One, fighting through (an) injury and playing on a bad foot. But that was one of our goals is we wanted to throw the ball over 250 yards and we did.”
Hutton’s favorite targets were a pair of 100-plus yard senior receivers in Cody Isakson (eight catches, 149 yards) and Dylan Decker (six, 127).
Isakson did a little of everything for Moscow, grabbing an interception on defense, kicking a 27-yard field goal in the first quarter and going 1-for-1 on extra points.
Isakson intercepted Grangeville quarterback Jared Lindsley on the third play of the game. But the Bulldogs responded with their own interception when Hutton’s pass deflected off Murphy into the waiting arms of Rusty Baggett.
Grangeville used the big momentum shift to deliver its only scoring drive of the day after Lindsley hit fellow senior Miles Lefebvre for a 34-yard touchdown. After a Moscow penalty on the extra point, Lindsley scampered in for two points and an 8-0 Grangeville lead.
Moscow countered with Isakson’s field goal to end the first quarter and Murphy’s first rushing touchdown — a three-yarder — to go into halftime with a 10-8 advantage.
That’s where the score would remain until Hutton hit Isakson for a 64-yard passing play that set up a 12-yard Murphy touchdown one play later late in the fourth quarter.
Murphy rumbled for 80 rushing yards on 19 tough carries. He also had a third touchdown that was negated by a Moscow penalty earlier in the half.
“We told him ‘You’re going to have to tote the rock,’” Helbling said. “He’s been working his career for this. When in doubt, you gotta get Murph the ball.”
Each team was stopped numerous times inside the 25-yard line in what was a defensive battle throughout.
Aside from their big passing touchdown, the Bulldogs primarily relied on a rushing attack led by Caleb Frei (53 yards) and Clay Weckman (46).
Grangeville coach Jeff Adams praised his team’s gutsy performance after the game.
“I’m extremely happy because I got 13 upperclassmen and they all played and they all played their fricken guts out,” Adams said. “I’m so proud of their toughness right now.”
Adams said a clash in offensive styles is a big reason why Moscow and Grangeville have played such a tough series over the past decade. Moscow primarily is a spread offense team, while Grangeville uses the wing-T rushing attack.
“We’re in a rushing league, they’re in a passing league,” Adams said. “It’s the two different styles when they come together.
“I gotta figure out how to stop a spread and I only see a spread once, and they’re out there looking at some of my wing-T stuff and going ‘Jesus we’ll never see that again,’” he said, laughing.
Moscow 3 7 0 6—16
Grangeville 8 0 0 0—8
First Quarter
Grangeville — Jared Lindsley 34 pass to Miles Lefebvre (Lindsley run), 5:26.
Moscow — Cody Isakson 27 field goal, 0:00.
Second Quarter
Moscow — Isaiah Murphy 3 run (Isakson kick), 0:29.
Fourth Quarter
Moscow — Murphy 12 run (Leon Hutton run failed), 4:40.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Moscow: Murphy 19-80, Cody Wilson 2-(-7), Hutton 6-(-25). Grangeville: Caleb Frei 9-53, Clay Weckman 8-46, Colyn Goeckner 5-32, Lindsley 2-(-2), team 2-(-2).
PASSING — Moscow: Hutton 21-33-1—353. Grangeville: Lindsley 4-22-2—51.
RECEIVING — Moscow: Isakson 8-149, Dylan Decker 6-127, Wilson 2-51, Mike Kiblen 2-19, Toby Frei 1-4, Murphy 2-3. Grangeville: Lefebvre 3-48, Weckman 1-3.
