MOSCOW — After a month away from the mats because of an injury, Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman pinned her semifinal-round opponent, Grangeville’s Holli Schumacher, in the second period for her 100th high school wrestling victory.

A couple hours later, the senior earned her third-career district title, this time by pin in the third period against Lake City’s Alexxis Johnson in front of a roaring home crowd Friday at Bear Den.