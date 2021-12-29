Moscow’s girls basketball team came out searing in the first quarter of an Avista Holiday Tournament game Tuesday. The Bears then turned as cold as the recent weather.
Richland rallied from a nine-point first-quarter deficit and beat Moscow 41-31 at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center.
The first half was a battle of runs between the Bears (3-7) and the Bombers (4-2).
Moscow exploded out to a 10-1 first-quarter lead, led by senior guard Angela Lassen, who tallied eight points in the spurt. It helped jump-start the Bears to a 12-5 edge at the end of the period.
Unfortunately, Lassen and the rest of Moscow’s team went cold the rest of the way.
Richland went on a 10-1 run of its own to start the second to take a 15-13 lead. The Bombers added a bank shot from Ryanne Stottlemyre, a turn-around jumper as the shot clock expired by Paige Morrow and a half-ending basket by Macie Milum to finish a 6-0 run to outscore Moscow 16-3 in the quarter and take a 21-15 halftime lead.
Shooting became an issue for both teams in the second half. Moscow was 5-for-24 (20.8 percent) in the final 16 minutes of the game. Richland was slightly better at 8-for 27 (29.6 percent)
“We played well in spurts. We took a little Christmas vacation, and I think we are a little out of shape,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said. “I thought we played hard, (we) just need to get back in shape a little bit.”
Bombers junior guard Kylee Fox was the only player on either team that successfully hit more than one field goal in a quarter for either team in the second half. Fox had 10 second-half points and finished with 16. Macie Milum led Richland with 17 points.
Lassen finished with 12 points in the game.
Hardick said she was looking forward to the challenge Grangeville will pose.
“I am excited. They are a good team, should be another good test for us,” Hardick said.
MOSCOW (3-7)
McKenna Knott 0 0-0 0, Angela Lassen 4 3-3 12, Megan Heyns 1 2-4 4, Grace Nauman 1 0-0 2, Peyton Watson 2 1-2 5, Kennedy Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jessika Lassen 1 0-0 2, Lola Johns 1 0-0 2, Maya Anderson 0 4-4 4. Totals 10 10-13 31.
RICHLAND (4-2)
Sarah Utley 1 0-0 2, Paige Morrow 1 0-0 2, Macie Milum 5 6-6 17, Lexi Hay 0 0-0 0, Jazmyn Soldat 0 0-0 0, Kylee Fox 7 2-3 16, Danica Lerch 0 1-5 1, Mackenzie Schulz 1 1-2 3, Sydney Westerfield 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 10-16 41.
Moscow 12 3 6 10—31
Richland 5 16 8 12—41
3-point goals — Lassen, Milum.
Isbelle may be contacted at sports@lmtribune.com, or (208) 848-2268.