The Moscow boys basketball team trailed 4-3 early in the first quarter against the Lewiston junior varsity team, but the Bears regrouped quickly and cruised Tuesday to a 78-49 win in the first round of the Avista Holiday Tournament at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center.
Karson Mader hit back-to-back shots to give the Bengals their only lead of the game.
Jamari Simpson responded with a personal 7-0 run to give Moscow the lead for good at 10-4.
After Lewiston scored the first five points to open the second, Moscow (5-3) once again answered with an 18-3 run to balloon the lead to 17 at halftime.
The second half belonged to Ian Hillman, who scored 13 of his 22 points in the final 16 minutes. Taylor Strong and Bryden Brown each finished with 13 points.
“(Hillman) did a great job, didn’t force the issue, he just let the game come to him,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said.
Moscow moves on to face Lewiston’s varsity in the semifinal round at 3 p.m. today. The Bengals’ JV faces Grangeville at 9 a.m. in consolation play.
Moscow shot 50 percent from the field.
“We shot the ball pretty well and defensively, we created turnovers,” Uhrig said.
Mader, who was red hot in the first half, was held to one point in the second half and finished with 17, and Jordan Bramlet had 10 points for Lewiston.
LEWISTON JV
Christopher Ricard 1 0-2 2, Jordan Bramlet 4 0-0 10, Rylan Gomez 2 0-0 5, Christian Reed 0 0-0 0, Jackson Lathen 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 0 0-0 0, Dominic Paulucci 2 4-4 9, Karson Mader 6 4-5 17, Brice Bensching 1 0-0 2, Taylor Hendren 1 0-0 2, Brennen Barrick 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 10-13 49.
MOSCOW (5-3)
Sam Kees 1 0-0 3, Jamari Simpson 5 0-0 11, Dylan Rehder 1 0-0 3, Cody Isakson 0 0-0 0, Barrett Abendroth 4 0-0 9, Bryden Brown 5 2-3 13, Taylor Strong 4 4-4 13, Caleb Skinner 1 0-3 2, Zac Skinner 0 2-4 2, Ian Hillman 9 3-4 22. Totals 30 11-18 78.
Lewiston JV 16 14 13 6—49
Moscow 23 24 19 12—78
3-point goals — Bramlet 2, Gomez, Paulucci, Mader, Kees, Simpson, Rehder, Abendroth, Brown, Strong, Hillman.
