MOSCOW — Ben Postell and Blake Buchanan each had double-doubles for the Moscow High School boys’ basketball team as the Bears won their 4A Inland Empire League opener Thursday against Sandpoint, 61-54.
Postell had 13 points and 10 rebounds while Buchanan added 12 points and 14 rebounds. Brayden Decker rang up 12 points and Benny Kitchel recorded six assists for the hosts.
“It’s good to see those two feeding off each other,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said of Buchanan and Postell. “They’re killing it on the boards for us and just opening up things for our guards.”
SANDPOINT
Ryan Roos 6 0-1 15, Christian Niemela 3 2-2 9, Kobe Banks 3 1-2 9, Jacob Eldridge 1 0-0 2, Arie VandenBerg 3 0-0 9, Colin Roos 2 0-1 4, Will Treadway 0 0-0 0, Randy Lane 1 0-0 2, Brandon Casey 2 0-2 4. Totals 21 3-8 54.
MOSCOW (5-7, 1-0)
Reef Diego 1 0-0 2, Brayden Decker 5 0-0 12, Barrett Abendroth 2 2-2 7, Hayden Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jamari Simpson 1 4-4 6, Joe Colter 1 0-0 2, Ben Postell 4 5-7 13, Blake Buchanan 5 2-9 12, Benny Kitchel 2 1-2 7, Tyler Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 14-24 61.
Sandpoint 13 12 16 13—54
Moscow 11 11 19 20—61
3-point goals — R. Roos 3, Banks 2, Niemela, VandenBerg 3, Abendroth, Decker 2, Kitchel 2.
JV — Moscow def. Sandpoint.
Lapwai 65, Nixya’awii 62
PENDLETON, Ore. — Kross Taylor had eight of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter as Lapwai rallied to beat Nixya’awii of Pendleton in nonleague play.
Titus Yearout had 22 points for the Wildcats, who trailed by four entering the fourth.
“A lot of our players and their team, we were related, so it was really nice because there were a lot of fans from Lapwai coming and it was just a really good game for the fans,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said.
LAPWAI (9-2)
JC Sobotta 0 0-0 0, Titus Yearout 6 9-10 22, Simon Henry 4 2-2 11, AJ Ellenwood 2 0-0 4, Kross Taylor 8 2-3 24, Lydell Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 13-15 65.
NIXYA’AWII
Khristopher Picard 3 0-0 8, Shane Rivera 2 0-0 4, Moses Moses 4 2-4 10, Tyasin Burus 5 0-0 11, Mick Schimmel 8 1-1 20, Magi Moses 4 1-2 9. Totals 26 4-9 62.
Lapwai 14 13 21 17—65
Nixya’awii 23 10 19 10—62
3-point goals — Yearout, Taylor 6, Henry, Picard 2, Burus, Schmmel 3.
JV — Lapwai 49, Nixya’awii 35
Troy 61, Genesee 53
GENESEE — Four Troy players scored in double figures and the Trojans held Whitepine League Division I rival Genesee to three points in the first quarter during their victory.
Zachary Stoner had a game-high 24 points, getting “in the flow of the offense and doing a good job rebounding,” said Troy coach Kelly Carlstrom, whose team improved to 7-3 overall and 3-1 in league.
Grayson Foster tallied 13 points, and Tyler Heath and Rhett Sandquist notched 10 apiece for a balanced Trojan offense, which held off the Bulldogs (3-8, 1-6) when they stormed back after a slow start.
“We just came out and executed,” Carlstrom said.
Genesee, which hit 10 3-pointers, was led by Sam Spence (15 points), Dawson Durham (13) and Cy Wareham (10).
TROY (7-3, 3-1)
Grayson Foster 6 0-1 13, Zachary Stoner 10 3-4 24, Tyler Heath 4 1-2 10, Reece Sanderson 1 1-2 4, Rhett Sandquist 4 2-2 10, Boden Demeerleer 0 0-0 0, Brendan Noble 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 7-11 61.
GENESEE (3-8, 1-5)
Owen Crowley 0 0-0 0, Cy Wareham 4 1-2 10, Dawson Durham 3 5-6 13, Truman Renton 1 0-0 2, Dillon Sperber 3 0-0 7, Carson Schwartz 2 0-0 6, Sam Spence 5 1-2 15. Totals 18 7-10 53.
Troy 14 14 17 16—61
Genesee 3 20 12 18—53
3-point goals — Stoner, Heath, Foster, Sanderson, Schwartz 2, Spence 4, Wareham, Durham 2, Sperber.
JV — Genesee def. Troy
Potlatch 78, Deary 30
POTLATCH — Connor Akins scored 16 points and Ty Svancara added 14 as Potlatch drilled Deary in a nonleague game.
Brayden Hadaller logged seven of the Loggers’ 25 assists as they passed the ball sharply, shot 31-for-60 and committed only six turnovers in improving to 9-1.
“Seeing some progress with the guys,” a pleased Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
DEARY
Bodee Swanson 1 2-2 4, Brayden Stapleton 3 4-5 11, Preston Johnston 1 0-1 2, London Kirk 1 0-0 3, Kalab Rickerd 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Patrick McManus 0 0-0 0, Dylan Wilcox 2 0-0 5, Skyyler Frazier 2 1-2 5. Totals 10 7-9 30.
POTLATCH (9-1)
Brayden Hadaller 2 0-0 4, Connor Akins 7 1-1 16, Tyler Wilcoxson 3 0-0 6, Ty Svancara 4 5-6 14, Justin Nicholson 3 0-0 9, Jerrod Nicholson 1 0-0 2, Teegan Schmidt 1 0-0 3, Elijah Bouma 3 0-0 6, Dylan Andrews 2 0-2 5, Caleb Kerns 4 1-1 9, Totals 31 7-10 78.
Deary 6 7 9 8—30
Potlatch 25 27 21 5—78
3-point goals — Kirk, Stapleton, Wilcox, Ju. Nicholson 3, Schmidt, Wilcoxson, Akins, Andrews, Svancara.
JV — Potlatch def. Deary.
Highland 74, Nezperce 30
NEZPERCE — Highland’s Lane Wassmuth and Logan Shepherd combined for 44 points as the Huskies blew past Nezperce in a Whitepine League Division II game.
Wassmuth had 23 points to lead the way for the Huskies (7-4), who outscored the Indians 30-8 in the first quarter.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (7-4)
Dalton Davis 4 0-0 9, Lane Wassmuth 9 3-5 23, Logan Sheppard 9 1-1 21, Conor Morris 5 0-0 10, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Kobe Droegmiller 2 0-0 4, Ty Hambly 1 0-0 3, Saibon Palmer 1 0-0 2, DJ Antone 0 0-0 0, David Boswell 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 4-6 74.
NEZPERCE
Cole Seiler 1 2-2 4, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 0 1-2 1, Jared Cronce 2 2-4 6, Blayke Barnett 0 0-0 0, Joe McGuigan 0 0-4 0, Brycen Danner 1 0-0 2, Marshal Nelson 0 0-0 0, Brendan Nelson 4 0-0 8, AJ Douglas 3 3-5 9. Totals 11 8-16 30.
Highland 30 11 18 15—74
Nezperce 8 12 5 5—30
3-point goals — Davis, Wassmuth 2, Sheppard 2.
Gar-Pal 65, Touchet 27
TOUCHET, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse stymied Touchet on the perimeter and blitzed its Southeast 1B League opponent with fast breaks to chalk up a win.
The Vikings (8-3, 5-0) got a game-high 16 points from Ethan Hawkins, who “put a lot of pressure on their wings,” Gar-Pal coach Steve Swinney said. Dawson Dugger had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Blake Jones added 12 points, six assists and three blocks in the spread-around effort.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (8-3, 5-0)
Dawson Dugger 5 0-0 12, Austin Jones 3 1-2 7, Blake Jones 6 0-0 12, Jacob Anderson 1 1-1 3, Devin Doramus 0 0-0 0, Daniel Kramer 1 0-2 2, Jaxson Orr 3 0-0 7, Kyle Bankus 0 0-0 0, Cameron Merrill 1 0-2 2, Ethan Hawkins 8 0-0 16, Dane Sykes 1 0-0 2, Caleb Zehm 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 2-7 65.
TOUCHET (0-9, 0-4)
Omar Martinez 1 2-2 6, Noah Villapondo 0 0-0 0, Daniel Lopez 0 0-0 0, Alexis Gonzalez 1 0-2 2, Jesse Hackiewiz 0 0-0 0, Eagon Dodd 0 1-2 1, Grayson Zessin 0 0-0 0, Chester Berqiuin 0 0-0 0, Dallon Hunty 0 0-0 0, Brayan Orozco 1 0-0 3, Dominic Solis 1 0-0 3, Dominic Preciado 5 0-0 12. Totals 9 3-6 27.
Garfield-Palouse 13 20 21 11—65
Touchet 8 8 2 9—27
3-point goals — Orr, Dugger 2, Orozco, Solis.
GIRLSGrangeville 53, Orofino 20
OROFINO — Camden Barger scored 17 points and Zoe Lutz broke out for 11 as Grangeville opened its Central Idaho League season with a win against Orofino.
The Bulldogs (11-2) used defense to dictate their offense and passed the ball well, coach Michelle Barger said.
The Maniacs, who have only six players, “pushed a little too hard” against defensive pressure, coach Tessa Mullinix said.
GRANGEVILLE (11-2, 1-0)
Camden Barger 7 2-4 17, Hayden Hill 0 0-0 0, Talia Brown 0 0-0 0, Macy Smith 2 0-3 5, Megan Bashaw 0 1-4 1, Zoe Lutz 5 1-2 11, Iseyda LaCombe 0 0-0 0, Makala Roberts 1 0-0 3, Bailey Vanderwall 4 0-0 10, Colby Canaday 2 2-4 6, Emma Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 6-16 53.
OROFINO
Sydnie Zywina 1 0-0 2, Peyton Merry 2 0-5 4, Grace Beardin 0 0-0 0, Riley Schwartz 1 1-2 3, Shayla Shuman 1 2-2 4, Kaylynn Johnson 1 5-6 7. Totals 6 8-15 20.
Grangeville 12 20 11 0—53
Orofino 4 4 8 4—20
3-point goals — Barger, Roberts, Vanderwall 2, Smith.
JV — Grangeville def. Nezperce (OT).
Lapwai 69, Clearwater Valley 21
LAPWAI — Grace Sobotta rang up 17 points, six rebounds and four steals as Lapwai stayed undefeated in Whitepine League Division I play with a win against Clearwater Valley.
Glory Sobotta hit four 3-pointers and scored 13 points for the Wildcats (12-1, 6-0), who also got 11 points, six rebounds and five assists from KC Lussoro.
Lapwai interim coach Ada Marks said her team’s defense and rebounding initially were lax but improved in the second half, when CV mustered only three points.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA
Ashton Mangun 2 1-1 5, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Mangun 2 3-4 7, Shada Edwards 3 0-2 6, Martha Smith 1 0-0 2, Kadance Schilling 0 0-2 0, Alicia Reuben 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 0 1-2 1. Totals 8 5-11 21.
LAPWAI (12-1, 6-0)
Grace Sobotta 6 2-2 17, KC Lussoro 4 3-5 11, Julia Gould 0 0-0 0, Omari Mitchell 2 0-2 4, Glory Sobotta 4 1-4 13, Sayquis Greene 2 0-0 4, Lauren Gould 4 3-4 11, Raylin Shippentower 1 2-3 4, Jordan Shawl 2 0-1 5. Totals 25 11-22 69.
Clearwater Valley 11 7 1 2—21
Lapwai 18 22 12 17—69
3-point goals — Gr. Sobotta 3, Gl. Sobotta 4, Shawl.
JV — Lapwai 44, CV 20
Genesee 37, Troy 21
GENESEE — Genesee’s Emerson Parkins had seven steals and Regan Zenner added five as the Bulldogs held Whitepine League Division I foe Troy to single digits in every quarter, including two in the second.
Bailey Leseman led Genesee (7-6, 4-2) with 12 points and Lucie Ranisate added 10.
“Even when the shots aren’t falling, you can always play tough defense and I felt like we really scrapped,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said.
TROY
Halee Bohman 3 1-2 7, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 1 0-0 2, Isabelle Raasch 1 0-0 2, Morgan Blazzard 2 1-3 5, Abby Weller 1 1-2 3, W. Foster 0 2-2 2, B. Cook 0 0-0 0, K. Gray 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 5-9 21.
GENESEE (7-6, 4-2)
Lucie Ranisate 4 2-4 10, Molly Hanson 0 0-0 0, Emerson Parkins 1 0-2 2, Mikacia Bartosz 1 0-0 2, Regan Zenner 2 0-1 7, Kendra Murray 1 0-2 2, Bailey Leseman 6 0-2 12, Isabelle Monk 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Stout 0 0-2 0, Claira Osborne 1 0-0 2, Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 2-11 37.
Troy 7 2 4 8—21
Genesee 8 11 5 13—37
3-point goals — Zenner.
Prairie 50, Kamiah 15
KAMIAH — Prairie’s Madison Shears hit four 3s and finished with 16 points in a Whitepine League Division I win against Kamiah.
Shears and Ellea Uhlenkott both had four steals while Delanie Lockett added 10 points on almost 50 percent shooting and nine rebounds for the Pirates (9-2).
“She’s kind of a quiet player,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said of Lockett, “but she played big for us.”
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (9-2)
Delanie Lockett 5 0-0 10, Kristin Wemhoff 2 1-3 5, Madison Shears 6 0-1 16, Ellea Uhlenkott 3 0-2 7, Josie Remacle 0 0-0 0, Tara Schlader 1 1-1 3, India Peery 1 3-6 6, Hope Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Ciara Chaffee 1 1-2 3, Sydnee Bruegeman 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-15 50.
KAMIAH
Marlee Engledow 1 0-0 3, Logan Landmark 0 0-0 0, Zayda Loewen 2 0-0 5, Dorian Hix 0 1-2 1, Jazzy Oatman 0 0-1 0, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 1 0-0 2, Destiny Knight 0 2-4 2, Irene Popp 0 2-4 2, Jayden McLay 0 0-0 0, Maria Vasquez 0 0-0 0, Claire McNall 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 5-11 15.
Prairie 20 11 10 9—50
Kamiah 8 4 3 0—15
3-point goals — Shears 4, Uhlenkott, Peery, Engledow, Lowen.
JV — Prairie 26, Kamiah 14 (half game).
Nezperce 43, Highland 10
NEZPERCE — Nezperce jumped in front of short-handed Highland of Craigmont early with its fast breaks, and ended up breezing past its Whitepine League Division II foe.
Kadyn Horton led all scorers with 18 points and collected eight boards. Caitlyn Cronce had eight points and eight assists.
“In the first half, we tried to run, then our whole goal was to take the ball inside and try to get it to Horton,” said Nezperce coach Dave Snodgrass, whose team moved to 9-2 overall and 7-1 in league. “Cronce is usually our leading scorer, but she was more than willing to give the ball up. It was good to see that.
“It was nice to get going. Kids made good decisions.”
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Taiylor Crea 0 0-0 0, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Payton Crow 2 1-4 5, Emily Dau 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 2 1-4 5, Hannah Miller 0 0-0 0, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 2-8 10.
NEZPERCE (9-2, 7-1)
Amelia Husted 0 0-0 0, Grace Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Jillian Lux 1 1-2 3, Hannah Duuck 1 2-4 4, Madisyn Brower 1 0-0 2, Caitlyn Cronce 4 0-0 8, KC Wahl 2 1-2 5, Kadyn Horton 8 2-4 18, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 1 0-0 2, Maizy Wilcox 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 7-14 43.
Highland 2 2 6 0—10
Nezperce 15 12 9 7—43
3-point goals — none.
JV — Grangeville def. Nezperce 52-50 (OT)
Logos 32, Deary 22
DEARY — Lucia Wilson collected seven points and 10 rebounds to lead Logos to a Whitepine League Division II win against Deary.
Knights coach Patrick Lopez liked his team’s composure and patience, particularly during an 8-1 domination of the fourth quarter.
Logos improved to 6-4 overall and 5-2 in the league.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (6-4, 5-2)
Sydney Miller 1 1-2 3, Lucia Wilson 3 1-4 7, Kirstin Wambeke 2 0-0 4, Julia Urquidez 1 0-0 2, Lydia Urquidez 2 0-0 4, Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Naomi Michaels 2 0-0 4, Kaylee Vis 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 2-6 32.
DEARY
Graci Heath 0 0-0 0, Makala Beyer 1 1-2 3, Tona Anderson 2 2-2 6, Taylor Gregg 1 0-0 2, Triniti Wood 1 0-0 2, Emiley Proctor 4 0-2 9, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 3-6 22.
Logos 7 8 6 1—32
Deary 4 5 5 8—22
3-point goals — Proctor.
JV — Deary def. Logos.
SJB 43, Timberline 35
WEIPPE — Jade Prigge racked up 13 points and 10 rebounds as St. John Bosco downed Timberline in a Whitepine League Division II game.
Dani Sonnen scored 11 points, including four valuable ones in the fourth quarter, while Lexi Currier and Erin Shmelik grabbed 10 boards apiece. Currier added 11 points.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD
Erin Shmelik 3 1-5 7, Dani Sonnen 5 1-2 11, Lexi Currier 2 7-13 11, Jade Prigge 5 3-6 13, Jessie Sonnen 0 1-2 1, Makayla Rose 0 0-1 0. Totals 15 13-28 43.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE
Marebeth Stemrich 1 0-0 3, Chasta Jared 4 1-2 9, Krystal Dahl 2 3-4 8, Emma Brown 2 5-6 9, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Haily West 3 0-2 6. Totals 12 9-14 35.
St. John Bosco 13 8 9 13—43
Timberline 6 8 10 11—35
3-point goals — Stemrich, Dahl.
Gar-Pal 35, Touchet 29
TOUCHET, Wash. — Madi Cloninger scored 17 points to guide Garfield-Palouse past Touchet in a Southeast 1B League game.
Staunch defense and key 3-pointers carried the Vikings.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE
Lexi Brantner 1 2-2 5, Rielee Renee 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 6 1-2 17, Paige Collier 0 4-4 4, MaKenzie Collier 0 2-2 2, Maci Brantner 1 0-0 2, Kenzi Pedersen 2 0-0 5, Miranda Richards 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 9-10 35.
TOUCHET
Ashley Luna 1 0-0 2, Areli Orozco 3 0-0 6, Breana Andrade 4 2-3 12, Leanne Kincaid 4 1-1 9, Tonya Luna 0 0-0 0, Emmaleigh Olson 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 3-4 29.
Garfield-Palouse 7 9 9 10—35
Touchet 9 4 7 9—29
3-point goals — Cloninger 4, Pedersen, L. Brantner, Andrade 2.
WRESTLINGBears fall twice
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Moscow wrestling team fell in a pair of duals, losing to Lakeland 77-6 and to Nampa 72-17. Against the Hawks, Skyla Zimmerman notched a pin at 98 pounds.
“She’d already beaten him once (this season), so beating him twice really helps her district seeding,” Moscow coach Pat Amos said.
Against Nampa, the Bears got a pin from Isaiah Murphy at 170 and a technical fall by Diego Deaton at 145 pounds. Deaton won 16-0.
LAKELAND 77, MOSCOW 6
98 — Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, p. Matt Williams 3:33. 106 — Peyton Wysong, Lak, p. Kai Reynolds 1:35. 113 — Tanner Korst, Lak, p. Zach Domras 0:48. 120 — Callum Mickey, Lak, wbf. 126 — Alex Edelblute, Lak, tf Jack Bales 16-1, 3:44. 132 — Soren Sabahtke, Lak, p. Andrew Stone 1:05. 138 — Riley Siegford, Lak, p. Matthew Ayala 1:35. 145 — Matt Foley, Lak, dec. Diego Deaton 9-8. 152 — Rhonin Edwards, Lak, p. Cameron Vetter, 4:38. 160 — Blaise Wright, Lak, wbf. 170 — Hunter Schoepp, Lak, dec. Isaiah Murphy 11-9. 182 — John White, Lak, wbf. 195 — Josh Howell, Lak, wbf. 220 — Hayden Berger, Lak, p. Kyran Mutart 0:52. 285 — Sam Feusier, Lake, p. Bennett Marsh 1:12.
NAMPA 72, MOSCOW 17
98 — Dedrick Navarro, Nam, p. Skyla Zimmerman 3:53. 106 — Simon Alberto Luna, Nam, p. Kai Reynolds 0:15. 113 — Peyton Munson, Nam, p. Zach Domras 0:57. 120 — Dominic Gonzalez, Nam, wbf. 126 —Victor Martinez, Nam, p. Jack Bales 3:28. 132 — Eli Hernandez, Nam, p. Andrew Stone 3:39. 138 — Roberto Carrillo, Nam, p. Eli Lyon 3:46. 145 — Diego Deaton, Mos, tf Michael Martinez 16-0, 3:58. 152 — Joshua Leach, Nam, p. Cameron Vetter 4:41. 160 — Austin Blevins, Nam, wbf. 170 — Isaiah Murphy, Mos, p. Joben Storrs 4:30. 182 — Sovan San, Nam, wbf. 195 — Abraham Luis, Nam, wbf. 220 — Kyran Mutart, Mos, wbf. 285 — Zane Lovell, Nam, p. Bennett Marsh 1:54.
Pomeroy’s White pins two
COLFAX — Braedyn White pinned both his opponents at 170 pounds to lead Pomeroy’s efforts in a mix-and-match gathering against Pullman, Potlatch and Colfax.
Will Winona (182) posted a pin and a major decision for the Pirates.
“They were fired up and just wrestled solid,” Pomeroy coach Ben Slaybaugh said.
Pomeroy records
132 — Nick Hastings 0-1.
160 — Curtis Winona 1-1.
170 — Braedyn White 2-0.
182 — Will Winona 2-0.