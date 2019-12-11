MOSCOW — With the score tied at 52 and three seconds remaining, the Bears ran the ball from the baseline and Brayden Decker banked in a 3-point goal from 35 feet at the buzzer to seal a 55-52 Moscow boys’ basketball victory against visiting nonleague opponent Lake City of Coeur d’Alene on Tuesday.
Decker shot 4-for-7 from 3-point range and finished the game with 20 total points.
“He just had it going tonight,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said of Decker.
Moscow trailed 15-10 through the opening quarter before rallying to within a point at 26-25 by halftime. The Bears pulled ahead by six at 41-35 through the third quarter and led by as many as eight in the fourth before Lake City rallied in the final two minutes to set up the buzzer-beater scenario.
Moscow’s Benny Kitchel scored 10 and snagged six rebounds, while Blake Buchanan had nine points and nine rebounds for the Bears (2-1). Jack Kiesbuy of Lake City (2-1) matched Decker with 20 points.
“We had a really big crowd there tonight, so glad we gave them some excitement,” concluded Uhrig.
LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE (2-1)
Ben Janke 0 0-0 0, Jack Kiesbuy 7 2-2 20, Nathan Spellman 0 0-0 0, Chris Irvin 0 0-0 0, Seth Hanson 5 2-3 13, Brayden Sundstrom 0 0-0 0, Zach Johnson 2 0-0 5, Colton Mitchell 5 2-2 14, Varick Meredith 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-7 52.
MOSCOW (2-1)
Reef Diego 0 0-1 0, Brayden Decker 8 0-0 20, Barrett Abendroth 2 0-0 4, Hayden Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jamari Simpson 1 1-3 4, Joe Colter 2 2-3 6, Blake Buchanan 4 1-2 9, Benny Kitchel 4 0-0 10, Tyler Skinner 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 4-9 55.
Lake City 15 11 10 16—52
Moscow 10 15 16 14—55
3-point goals — Kiesbuy 4, Johnson, Hanson, Mitchell 2, Decker 4, Simpson, Kitchel 2.
JV — Moscow def. Lake City
Pullman 62, Othello 37
PULLMAN — With starting point guard Evan Strong out with illness, Brady Wells assumed a position he hadn’t played much of, and guided Pullman to a nonleague defeat of Othello.
Wells went 7-of-12 (2-for-2 from 3) to tally 17 points. He chipped in six assists for the Greyhounds (2-1).
“He took care of the ball and did a great job moving it,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said.
Ethan Kramer contributed 15 points and five rebounds, while Steven Burkett nabbed four steals and Dane Bednar led all players with nine boards, a “huge key,” noted his coach.
“We did a better job just running the offense, getting each other easy baskets,” Brantner said.
OTHELLO (0-3)
Jaden Flores 0 0-1 0, Patrick Azevedo 6 3-6 14, Martin Esquivel 0 0-0 0, Juan Rambo Vallejo 0 0-0 0, Rodric Garza 1 0-0 2, Logan Hollenbeck 0 1-2 1, Jacob Suarez 1 1-3 3, Kai Quigley 3 1-10 6, Frank Lopez 0 0-0 0, Jorge Buenrostro 7 0-0 11, Trey Garza 0 0-1 0. Totals 18 6-24.
PULLMAN (2-1)
Dane Bednar 2 1-2 5, Brayden Roberts 2 1-2 4, Ethan Kramer 7 2-2 15, Steven Burkett 3 1-2 6, Bogey Perkins 0 0-0 0, Cameron McSweeney 2 0-0 3, Greyson Hunt 4 0-0 8, Hyatt Utzman 1 0-0 2, Stephen Wilmotte 1 0-0 2, Brady Wells 9 1-2 17. Totals 31 5-9 62.
Othello 7 11 15 4—37
Pullman 18 18 12 14—62
3-point goals — Azevedo, Quigley, Buenrostro 3, Kramer, Wells 2, Burkett, McSweeney.
Potlatch 58, Genesee 43
POTLATCH — All seven Loggers to have playing time scored as Potlatch defeated visiting Whitepine League Division I rival Genesee to remain unbeaten on the season.
Brayden Hadaller scored a team-high 17 for Potlatch and did an “outstanding job” defensively, according to coach Ryan Ball, whose team improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in league. Teammate Tyler Wilcoxson scored 12, and Jerrod Nicholson scored nine while putting in another standout defensive showing.
Carson Schwartz of Genesee (2-2, 0-1) had five 3-point goals to lead all scorers on the night with 18, and Cy Wareham was just behind him at 17.
“It was a competitive game,” Ball said. “We started out fairly quick on them but they battled back and made it a close game all the way through.”
GENESEE (2-2, 0-1)
Owen Crowley 0 0-0 0, Lucas English 0 0-0 0, Cy Wareham 7 2-2 17, Dawson Durham 3 0-0 8, Jared Ketcheson 0 0-0 0, Dillon Sperber 0 0-0 0, Carson Schwartz 6 1-2 18, Coltin Pope 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 3-4 43.
POTLATCH (3-0, 2-0)
Brayden Hadaller 7 2-2 17, Connor Akins 4 0-1 9, Tyler Wilcoxson 5 2-5 12, Ty Svancara 1 2-2 4, Justin Nicholson 2 0-0 5, Jerrod Nicholson 3 2-2 9, Elijah Bouma 1 0-2 2. Totals 23 8-14 58.
Potlatch 19 10 12 17—58
Genesee 12 14 7 10—43
3-point goals — Schwartz 5, Durham 2, Wareham, Hadaller, Justin Nicholson, Jerrod Nicholson, Akins.
JV — Genesee def. Potlatch
Deary 61, Kendrick 40
DEARY — Deary’s Brayden Stapleton led the Mustangs with 21 points and Bodee Swanson had 16, 14 of those in the first half of his team’s win against Whitepine League Division II foe Kendrick.
Swanson’s surge was key in Deary pulling away, Mustangs coach Gary Krumheuer said.
The Mustangs got four assists from three players (Swanson, Preston Johnson and London Kirk), four steals from Stapleton and three steals from Johnson.
KENDRICK
Alex Sneve 1 1-8 3, Chase Burke 4 0-0 8, Jagger Hewett 2 7-8 12, Kolby Anderson 0 2-4 2, Tavien Goldsberry 4 1-3 9, Maison Anderson 0 0-2 0, Rylan Hogan 2 2-4 6, Jacob Skiles 0 0-1 0. Totals 13 13-30 40.
DEARY (2-1, 2-1)
Brayden Stapleton 6 8-9 21, Preston Johnston 2 0-0 4, London Kirk 1 3-5 5, Bodee Swanson 8 0-1 16, Karson Ireland 4 0-0 9, Patrick McManus 1 0-0 3, Dylan Wilcox 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 11-15 61.
Kendrick 13 13 10 4—40
Deary 25 7 18 11—61
3-point goals — Hewett, Stapleton, Ireland, McManus, Wilcox.
JV — Deary def. Kendrick 31-28
Gar-Pal 58, Tekoa-Rosalia 24
TEKOA — The Garfield-Palouse Vikings took down Tekoa-Rosalia with an all-around defensive effort, starting right away in the first quarter, where their defense helped them jump out to a 20-3 lead.
The Vikings coasted the rest of the way, with Blake Jones providing 16 points, nine rebounds, and four steals. He was joined by Dawson Dugger, who added 11 points, seven boards, and four steals.
“Blake was outstanding tonight,” said coach Steve Swinney.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (1-1)
Dawson Dugger 3 2-2 11, Austin Jones 3 0-1 8, Blake Jones 5 5-8 16, Jacob Anderson 3 3-3 9, Devin Doramus 0 0-0 0, Daniel Kramer 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Orr 1 2-2 4, Kyle Bankus 1 0-0 2, Cameron Merrill 1 0-0 2, Ethan Hawkins 2 2-4 6. Totals 20 14-22 4 .
TEKOA-ROSALIA
Garrett Naught 3 3-4 10, Anthony Gehring 2 2-2 7, Riley Mclain 0 0-0 0, Mitchell Billings 0 0-0 0, Keegan French 0 0-0 0, Kenneth Lenoir 1 0-0 2, Cole Peterson 0 0-0 0, Zach Saens 0 0-0 0. Totals . 8 7-15 1
Garfield-Palouse 20 13 11 14
Tekoa-Rosalia 3 9 5 10
JV — Gar-Pal 38, T-R 11
Timberline 37, Orofino 22
OROFINO — Timberline improved to 3-0 with a nonleague win against Orofino behind Cameron Summerfield’s 11 points.
Parker Brown added 10 points and the Spartans pulled away in the fourth, when they hit 10 free throws and outscored the Maniacs by 12.
“Holding them to 22 points was a really big key,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (3-0)
Rylan Larson 2 1-4 5, Carson Sellers 1 1-2 3, Parker Brown 2 5-6 10, Micah Nelson 0 2-4 2, Chase Hunter 0 2-2 2, Devon Wentland 1 0-0 2, Cameron Summerfield 2 7-7 11, Jaron Christopherson 1 0-0 2, Jordan Stewart 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 18-25 37.
OROFINO
Slade Sneddon 0 1-2 1, Jose Barajas 1 0-0 2, Joe Sparano 2 2-8 6, Trevor Dennison 0 0-0 0, Jarom Scott 2 3-4 7, Thomas Duncan 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 0 0-0 0, Will Beardin 0 0-0 0, Reid Thomas 2 2-4 6, Nick Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 8-18 22.
Timberline 10 4 9 14—37
Orofino 5 9 6 2—22
3-point goals — Parker Brown.
Grangeville 48, Lewiston JV 44
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville’s Aiden Anderson buried four straight 3s midway through the third quarter, setting an edge the Bulldogs would hold in their nonleague win against Lewiston’s JV squad.
“We got up three or four points, and it was mainly maintaining that lead from there,” said Grangeville coach Larson Anderson, whose team moved to 2-1. “It pretty much stayed even.”
Anderson led all players with 16 points and Dane Lindsey poured in 10 for the Bulldogs, who Larson Anderson lauded for stepping up their defense and competing on the boards with a “very tall team.”
The Bengals were led by Shadryn Goeckner’s 10 points. They shot 9-of-10 in the second quarter before pressure from Grangeville’s guards “took them out of rhythm,” Anderson said.
LEWISTON JV
Carson Way 1 0-0 3, Kaden Frei 1 0-0 3, Trevor Erickson 1 0-1 2, Jeremy Carlson 2 0-0 5, Jared Grainger 2 1-2 6, Austin Lawyer 1 0-0 2, Gabriel Beckman 1 1-2 3, Kaleb Glaze 2 0-0 4, Corbyn Dotson 0 0-0 0, Shadryn Goeckner 5 0-0 10, Trevor Grim 3 0-2 6. Totals 19 2-7 44.
GRANGEVILLE (2-1)
Miles Lefebvre 0 0-0 0, Tescher Harris 3 1-2 9, Blake Schoo 1 1-2 3, Aiden Anderson 5 1-2 16, Kyle Frei 3 2-7 8, Tori Ebert 0 0-0 0, Caleb Frei 1 0-0 2, Dane Lindsey 3 4-4 10, Jared Lindsley 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 9-17 48.
Lewiston JV 11 21 7 5—44
Grangeville 3 20 16 9—48
3-point goals — Way, Ka. Frei, Carlson, Grainger, Harris 2, Anderson 5.
JV — Grangeville lost to Lewi sophs 37-43
Prairie 71, Clearwater Valley 64
COTTONWOOD — Derik Shears finished with 19 points to lead four Pirates in double figures in a Whitepine League Division I victory against the Rams.
Owen Anderson added 15 points, Damian Forsmann tallied 14 points and Sam Mager finished with 10 for Prairie (1-3, 1-1). It’s that kind of distribution coach Shawn Wolter is looking for this season.
“I’m looking for guys to spread the ball around, and they did a great job of finding the open man,” Wolter said.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (1-2, 0-2)
Tate Pfefferkorn 2 0-1 4, Tyler Pressley 6 5-7 19, Connor Jackson 5 2-2 14, Laban Francis 7 2-6 20, Joshua Francis 1 0-0 3, Jake Kolb 2 0-0 4, Laton Schlieper 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 9-16 64.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (1-3, 1-1)
Sam Mager 4 2-2 10, Damian Forsmann 6 0-0 14, Derik Shears 9 1-1 19, Zach Rambo 2 0-0 4, Kyle Schwartz 1 1-2 3, Hayden Uhlenkott 3 0-0 6, Owen Anderson 6 0-0 15, Tyler Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Ross 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 4-5 71.
Clearwater Valley 11 14 15 24 — 64
Prairie 11 20 22 18 — 71
3-point goals — Jackson 2, L. Francis 4, J. Francis, Forsmann 2, Anderson 3.
JV — Prairie def. Clearwater Valley
Asotin 56, DeSales 53
ASOTIN — Asotin buried its free throws down the stretch, survived a flurry of 3-pointers and claimed a nonleague win against nonleague DeSales.
Mason Nicholas and Noah Renzelman shot 8-of-9 combined from the stripe to respond to four straight 3s by the Irish (0-1) late in the game.
Asotin (2-2) hit seven 3-pointers and was led offensively by Nicholas’ 17 points, Renzelman’s 12 and Ryan Denham’s 10. Renzelman added “at least 10 rebounds,” Panthers coach Seth Paine said.
“They were a big, strong, athletic team,” Paine said. “My little guys found a way to just chip away. ... Hit some big shots. It was kinda contagious tonight.
“We’re jacked. This is a big win for us, especially with how we started the year.”
DeSales’ Koy Fruci netted 17 points.
ASOTIN
Mason Nicholas 5 6-7 17, Preston Overberg 0 2-2 2, Brayden Barnea 0 0-0 0, Tanner Nicholas 1 0-0 3, Jace Overberg 1 0-0 3, Noah Renzelman 4 3-4 12, Kaden Aldus 1 1-2 3, Nick Heier 1 3-5 6, Ryan Denham 3 2-2 10, Dylan Cooper 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 17-22 56.
DESALES-WALLA WALLA ()
Andrew Lyford 2 0-1 4, Koy Fruci 6 2-3 17, Bobby Holtzinger 4 4-8 14, Ryan Chase 0 0-0 0, Matt Miedema 3 4-6 10, Timmy Worden 1 3-4 5, Jack Lesko 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 13-22 53.
Asotin 18 4 14 20—56
DeSales 13 12 7 21—53
3-point goals — Nicholas, T. Nicholas, Overberg, Denham 2, Renzelman, Heier, Lesko, Fruci 3, Holtzinger 2.
JV — DeSales def. Asotin 47-39
WWVA 81, Pomeroy 56
POMEROY — Four players from Walla Walla Valley Academy put in multiple 3-pointers as the Knights from College Place, Wash., ran away with a win against Pomeroy despite 29 points from the Pirates’ Trent Gwinn.
Pomeroy (0-2) got 13 points from Danner Maves and “made big strides from the first game defensively,” said coach Chris Wolf. The Knights, however, had four double-digit scorers, led by Jake Freedle (24) and Aaron Pollard (22), who combined for seven 3s.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY (2-0)
Isaias Santellano 4 2-2 12, Jake Freedle 9 3-5 24, Owen Parks 2 0-0 5, Jasiah Heredia 0 0-0 0, Ryo Nishi 0 0-0 0, Aaron Pollard 8 2-3 22, Conner Castleman 0 0-0 0, Gabriel Torres 2 0-0 4, Carsten Wallace-Bailey 0 0-0 0, David Rittenbach 5 0-0 12, Josiah Vynmeister 0 0-0 0, Henry Clancy 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 7-10 81.
POMEROY (0-2)
Trent Gwinn 10 7-9 29, Evan Bartels 1 0-0 2, Danner Maves 5 3-7 13, Brandon Fruh 1 0-0 3, Brady Bott 1 0-0 2, Trevan Kimble 0 2-2 2, Brody Magill 0 0-0 0, Byron Stallcop 1 3-3 5. Totals 19 15-21 56.
Walla Walla Valley 15 27 27 13—81
Pomeroy 15 13 8 20—56
3-point goals — Santellano 2, Freedle 3, Parks, Pollard 4, Rittenbach 2, Fruh, Gwinn 2.
Highland 69, Kootenai 38
CRAIGMONT — Logan Sheppard shot 70 percent from the field to rack up a career-high 32 points for Highland of Craigmont, which defeated visiting Kootenai of Harrison.
“He was just really relaxed and hot,” Highland coach Patty Weeks said of Sheppard, whose team improved to 2-2 on the season.
Lane Wassmuth put up 12 points of his own for the Huskies, while Andrew Little led the Kootenai offense with 11.
KOOTENAI-HARRISON
Jarret Renner 4 2-3 10, Skyler Coppa 1 0-0 2, Alex Raudebaugh 2 1-6 5, Griffen Hyseil 0 0-0 0, Drake Hyseil 0 0-2 0, Kaden Zavala 0 0-0 0, Jacob Brewster 2 3-5 7, Andrew Little 4 0-0 11, Mason Anderson 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 5-16 38.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (2-2)
Dalton Davis 2 0-0 4, Lane Wassmuth 5 2-4 12, Logan Sheppard 14 1-3 32, Conor Morris 6 0-2 12, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Kobe Droegmiller 0 1-2 1, Ty Hambly 2 2-2 6, Saibon Palmer 0 0-0 0, DJ Antone 0 0-0 0, David Boswell 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 6-13 69.
Kootenai 11 11 7 9—38
Highland 20 21 21 7—69
3-point goals — Little 3, Anderson, Sheppard 3.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Pullman 44, Othello 41
PULLMAN — Peyton Teevens racked up 17 points and Meghan McSweeney poured in 16 to help Pullman hold off Othello for its first win of the season.
Seven players scored as the Greyhounds (1-2) built a seven-point lead after the first quarter, then rallied after going down a basket entering the final frame.
OTHELLO (0-3)
Yuritsa Sanchez 4, Anna Coronado 12, Lane Simpson 2, Anissa Martinez 8, Maciah Tovar 7, Ashley Perez 8.
PULLMAN (1-2)
Hailey Chittenden 2, Peyton Teevens 17, Meghan McSweeney 16, Hailey Talbot 2, Elise McDougle 3, Audrey Pitzer 2, Sehra Singh 2.
Othello 4 12 15 10—41
Pullman 11 9 9 15—44
Grangeville 59, Colton 38
COLTON — Grangeville registered 20 assists as a team and got 20 points and five dishes from Camden Barger to upend nonleague opponent Colton.
Bulldogs coach Michelle Barger praised her team’s rebounding, post play and turnover-forcing defense. Grangeville’s Zoe Lutz tallied eight boards, and Camden Barger, Bailey Vanderwall and Colby Cannaday each pulled down seven. Lutz and Cannaday poured in 10 points apiece.
“We got it inside ... did a good job of getting our inside-out game going and they just made their shots,” said Michelle Barger, whose team improved to 6-1.
Colton (0-3) was led by Rylee Vining’s 15 points.
GRANGEVILLE (6-1)
Camden Barger 7 2-3 20, Hayden Hill 0 0-0 0, Talia Brown 1 0-2 2, Macy Smith 1 0-0 3, Zoe Lutz 5 0-0 10, Iseyda LaCombe 1 1-3 4, Makala Roberts 1 0-0 3, Bailey Vanderwall 3 0-0 7, Colby Canaday 5 0-2 10, Emma Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 3-10 59.
COLTON (0-3)
Rylee Vining 4 6-6 15, Josie Schultheis 0 0-0 0, Taylor Thomas 0 4-4 4, Maggie Meyer 3 1-2 9, Sidni Whitcomb 1 0-0 3, Megan Kay 3 0-0 7, Mary Pluid 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 11-12 38.
Grangeville 17 22 16 4
Colton 8 9 10 11
3-point goals — Barger 4, Smith, LaCombe, Roberts, Vanderwall, Vining, Meyer 2, Whitcomb, Kay.
JV — Grangeville 48-20
Troy 53 Lakeside 37
TROY — The Troy Trojans took home a victory against Lakeside in a non-league game. Troy sparked a 20-11 run in the fourth quarter to put the game away and was led by Abby Weller, who had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while teammate Morgan Blazzard chipped in 14 points and 5 boards.
“I thought Abby really got into a groove,” said coach Aaron Dail. “She was feeling very comfortable out there, and started to take more shots and beleive in herself.”
LAKESIDE-PLUMMER/WORLEY
Jolissa Holt 4 6-9 14 , Samantha Adrian 1 0-0 2, Kria Peters 2 0-0 4, Tamara Anderson 1 1-2 4, Ashley holt 1 0-0 2, Katannah Marchane 2 0-1 4, Arianna Gorr 1 3-4 5 . Totals .
TROY
Halee Bohman 2 0-0 6 , Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 2, Betty McKenzie 3 2-4 8 , Whitney Foster 1 0-0 2, Isabelle Raasch 2 1-2 5 , Morgan Blazzard 6 2-4 14 , Abby Weller 6 2-4 14, Katie Gray 1 0-0 2, Bekah Wagman 0 0-0 0, Bailee Cook 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 7-14
Lakeside 7 6 13 11
Troy 5 11 17 20
3-point goals — Troy 2, Lakeside 1
Pullman Christian 34, Covenant Christian 14
PULLMAN — Nine players got on the board for Pullman Christian as the unbeaten Eagles defeated visiting Mountain Christian League opponent Covenant Christian of Spokane.
“Our team grew together as a team tonight with the older ones teaching and cheering for the younger ones,” said Pullman Christian coach Trent Goetze, whose team improved to 3-0.
COVENANT CHRISTIAN
Deborah Cole 4 0-0 8, Shelby Pinewood 3 0-0 6, Mari Craus 0 0-0 0, Ellie Blomgren 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Gibson 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 0-0 14.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (3-0, 3-0)
Faith Berg 1 0-0 3, Annie Goetze 2 0-0 4, Samantha Shaffer 2 0-0 6, Claire Wilson 0 0-0 0, Grace Berg 2 0-0 4, Kate Cummings 2 0-0 4, Alina Combs 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Goetze 2 0-0 5, Lindsay Todd 1 0-0 2, Mikayla Weaver 0 0-0 0, Lily Bren 2 0-0 4, Rebeka Weaver 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 0-0 34.
Covenant Christian 2 4 4 4—14
Pullman Christian 17 7 6 4—34
3-point goals — Shaffer 2, Berg, Goetze.
Potlatch 46, Logos 42
POTLATCH — Trailing 28-13 at halftime, Potlatch dug in defensively and turned the tables to rally past visiting Logos of Moscow in a nonleague game.
“We changed up what we were doing,” Potlatch coach Brandon McIntosh said of his team’s turnaround in the second half. “I invited the girls to come play; the invitation was received nicely.”
McIntosh emphasized the defensive performances of Alyssa Hamburg, Kyndal Cessnun, Charlee Beckner and Anna Atkinson as key to the rally.
“Those four just really gave it their all,” he said.
Danaira Carpenter led Potlatch scorers with 18 points, while Kennedy Thompson had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds to help the Loggers improve to 3-3 on the season. Sydney Miller of Logos was the overall high-scorer at 19 points.
POTLATCH (3-3)
Danaira Carpenter 8 0-1 18, Taylor Carpenter 1 1-2 3, Kyndal Cessnun 2 1-5 6, Emma Chambers 1 1-5 3, Alyssa Hamburg 1 1-2 3, Kennedy Thompson 3 5-8 11, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Charlee Beckner 0 0-0 0, Desi Brown 0 0-0 0, Anna Atkinson 1 0-0 2, Josie Larson 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 9-25 46.
LOGOS-MOSCOW
Sydney Miller 6 7-8 19, Lucia Wilson 3 1-2 7, Emelia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 2 2-3 6, Ava Driskill 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 0 0-2 0, Lydia Urquidez 3 1-4 7, Naomi Michaels 1 1-3 3. Totals 15 12-22 42.
Potlatch 9 4 14 19—46
Logos 16 12 9 5—42
3-point goals — D. Carpenter 2, Cessnun.
JV — Potlatch 33, Logos 21
Kendrick 53, Deary 16
DEARY — Eight players got on the board for visiting Kendrick as the Tigers cruised to a Whitepine League Division II victory over Deary.
“Just a good team effort,” said Kendrick coach Ron Ireland, whose players shot 48 percent on 2-point field goals. “They shared the ball well.”
Lauren Morgan shot 5-for-8 on the night including two from beyond the arc to lead Kendrick (4-1, 3-0) with 12 points, while teammate Drew Stacy shot 4-of-5 for eight. Mya Brown had six points, five steals and four assists.
KENDRICK (4-1, 3-0)
Rose Stewart 2 0-0 4, Mya Brown 3 0-0 6, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 4 0-0 8, Jaiden Anderson 2 1-5 5, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Mina Sandino 0 0-0 0, Lauren Morgan 5 0-0 12, Erin Morgan 4 0-0 8, Abi Cook 3 2-4 8, Megan Brocke 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 3-6 53.
DEARY (1-2, 1-2)
Graci Heath 1 1-2 3, Makala Beyer 0 0-0 0, Tona Anderson 0 1-2 1, Matteya Proctor 2 0-0 4, Cassidy Henderson 1 0-0 2, Taylor Gregg 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 1 0-0 2, Emiley Proctor 1 0-0 2, Delainee Ellsworth 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Macie Ashmead 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 2-6 16.
Kendrick 19 17 12 5—53
Deary 4 2 8 2—16
3-point goals — L. Morgan 2.
JV — Kendrick def. Deary
Lapwai 80, Nixya’awii 18
LAPWAI — Lapwai forced 43 turnovers to blow past Nixya’awii of Mission, Oregon. The Wildcats were led by Grace Sobotta (16 points, nine rebounds), Omari Mitchell (15 points) and Sayquis Greene (14 points, 12 rebounds).
NIXYA’AWII
Sophie Bronson 1 2-4 4, Adila Hart 0 1-2 1, Ivory Herera 1 0-0 3, Susie Patrick 0 0-0 0, Tyanna VanPelt 0 0-0 0, Mekenzie Kiewa 1 5-7 7, Chelsea Farrow 0 0-0 0, Kyella Picard 0 0-5 0, Trista Melten 1 0-1 2, Kylie Mountainchief 0 1-2 1, Celia Farrow 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 9-21 18.
LAPWAI (4-0)
Grace Sobotta 6 2-5 16, KC Lussoro 4 1-1 9, Julia Gould 1 1-2 3, Omari Mitchell 5 2-4 15, Glory Sobotta 1 2-2 5, Sayquis Greene 6 0-1 14, Jaspen Ellenwood 1 2-2 4, Lauren Gould 2 0-0 5, Raylin Shippentower 3 0-0 6, SimSin Heavyrunner 0 1-2 1, Jordan Shawl 0 2-2 2. Totals 29 13-21 80.
Nixya’awii 3 6 4 5—18
Lapwai 20 25 18 17—80
3-point goals —Gr. Sobotta 2, Gl. Sobotta, Gould, Greene 2, Mitchell 3, Herrera.
JV — Lapwai 79, Nixya’awii 16.
Nezperce 35, Kamiah 28
KAMIAH — Kayden Horton led Nezperce with 13 points and 19 rebounds and Hannah Duuck added 12 rebounds to help the Indians dominate the boards in a nonlegue win against Kamiah.
Nezperce held a 52-30 edge in rebounds.
“We hit the boards really hard,” coach Dave Snodgrass said.
Caitlyn Cronce added 12 points for Nezperce.
NEZPERCE (4-2)
Amelia Husted 1 0-0 2, Grace Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Jillian Lux 1 0-1 2, Hannah Duuck 0 6-8 6, Madisyn Brower 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Cronce 6 0-2 12, KC Wahl 0 0-2 0, Kayden Horton 6 1-8 13, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-21 35.
KAMIAH
Marlee Engledow 1 0-0 2, Logan Landmark 0 0-0 0, Zayda Loewen 1 0-0 3, Dorian Hix 0 1-2 1, Jazzy Oatman 1 2-2 4, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 5 2-2 12, Destiny Knight 1 3-6 5, Irene Popp 0 1-4 1, Jayden McLay 0 0-0 0, Maria Vasquez 0 0-0 0, Claire McNall 0 0-0 0, Sarah Bytheway 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 9-16 28.
Nezperce 4 11 13 7—35
Kamiah 7 0 11 10—28
3-point goals — Loewen.
JV — Kamiah def. Nezperce 13-11 (two quarters)
DeSales 37, Asotin 24
ASOTIN — Asotin coach Kristi Pratt lauded the effort of freshman Emily Elskamp. It wasn’t enough for the Panthers to avoid a nonleague loss to DeSales.
“We just didn’t get off the bus right to play a solid game with effort and drive,” Pratt said. “You can’t get off the bus on the road like that and win.”
ASOTIN (0-4)
Rilynn Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Emalie Wilks 2 0-0 4, Eliza Bailey 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Stein 1 2-2 4, Kayla Payne 2 2-2 6, Taylor Wilkinson 0 0-0 0, Karlie Koch 1 0-0 2, Megan Ball 0 0-0 0, Lily Denham 2 0-0 6, Emmalyn Barnea 0 0-0 0, Shelby Forgey 0 0-0 0, Emily Elskamp 0 4-6 4. Totals 8 8-10 24.
DESALES-WALLA WALLA
L. Arceo 3 0-0 6, K. Buratto 3 1-3 8, E. Ness 0 0-0 0, K. Herman 3 0-0 8, M. Wahl 1 0-0 2, L. Skaarup 2 0-0 6, K. Nicholson 0 0-0 0, M. Thomas 3 2-4 8. Totals 15 2-7 37.
Asotin 4 6 6 6—24
DeSales 4 16 7 12—37
3-point goals — Buratto 2, Herman 2, Thomas 3, Skaarup 2, Denham 2.
JV — Asotin 29, DeSales 28.
Prairie 77, CV 29
KOOSKIA — Prairie’s Madison Shears knocked in eight 3-pointers and finished with 27 points, leading her Pirates to a Whitepine League Division I victory against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Prairie coach Lori Mader credited her team’s fluid ball movement. “They recognized she was hot and fed her well,” and Shears kept hitting, shooting “over 50 percent, for sure,” Mader noted. Shears canned seven 3s in a two-quarter span.
Ellea Uhlenkott netted 17 points and India Peery kicked in 11, nine coming on three triples for the Cottonwood school. Uhlenkott added seven rebounds and six assists, and Ciara Chaffee and Delanie Lockett combined for eight dishes in what Mader called an “unselfish” outing for her now-6-1 team, 4-0 in league.
“That says a lot for our kids,” she said.
CV, which was led by Alicia Reuben’s eight points, dropped to 1-6, 0-3 in league.
PRAIRIE (6-1, 4-0)
Delanie Lockett 1 0-0 3, Kristin Wemhoff 2 1-2 6, Madison Shears 8 3-3 27, Ellea Uhlenkott 7 3-3 17, Josie Remacle 1 0-0 2, Tara Schlader 0 0-0 0, India Peery 4 0-0 11, Ciara Chaffee 1 3-6 5, Sydnee Bruegeman 3 0-0 6, Hope Schwartz 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 10-14 77.
CV (1-6, 0-3)
Ashton Mangun 2 3-4 7, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Camille Stewart 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Mangun 3 0-0 6, Shada Edwards 0 0-0 0, Martha Smith 2 0-0 4, Kadance Schilling 1 0-0 2, Alicia Reuben 3 0-0 8, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 1 0-0 2, Macie Morrow 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 3-4 29.
Prairie 23 25 16 13—77
CV 6 8 6 7—29
3-point goals — Lockett, Wemhoff, Shears 8, Peery 3, Reuben 2.
JV — Prairie def. CV 29-10.
Highland 40, Kootenai 24
CRAIGMONT — After a low-scoring opening quarter, Highland of Craigmont came to life in the second and cruised to a nonleague victory against visiting Kootenai of Harrison.
Acacia Randall of Highland (3-3) led all scorers in the contest with 16 points, while teammate Payton Crow joined her in double digits at 11. Abigail Tiller provided half of Kootenai’s total with 12 points.
“We got out and ran and forced a bunch of turnovers,” said Highland coach Brett Arnzen. “We were a little out of control at times, but we played hard and wore them out.”
KOOTENAI WARRIORS
Abigail Tiller 4 4-11 12, Tuesday Glessner 1 0-0 2, Bella Defort 0 0-0 0, Sarah Phaut 0 0-0 0, Amanda Wine 2 1-2 6, Lacy Jeffries 0 0-0 0, Jacey Grange 2 0-0 4, Mahalia Loucks 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 5-13 24.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (3-3)
Taiylor Crea 1 0-0 3, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Acacia Randall 8 0-0 16, Payton Crow 5 1-1 11, Emily Dau 2 0-1 4, Katie Goeckner 0 0-0 0, Tylar Crow 0 0-0 0, Hannah Miller 3 0-0 6, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 1-6 40.
Kootenai 3 8 2 11—24
Highland 6 16 10 8—40
3-point goals — Wine, Crea.
Orofino 56, Timberline 24
OROFINO — The Orofino Maniacs propelled themselves to a victory over Timberline in a nonleague game. Orofino put forth a balanced attack on both ends of the court and was led by Grace Beardin, who contributed 16 points to go along with nine rebounds, six assists, and three steals.
Beardin also was a perfect 6-6 from the foul line.
“She played the entire game, and was all over the place, really pushing the ball down the floor in transtion to create easy scores for her teammates,” said coach Tessa Mullinix.
Kaylynn Johnson was also a force, providing 16 points and nine rebounds for Orofino.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE
Gracie Warner 0 0-0 0, Marebeth Stemrich 1 0-0 2, Chasta Jared 6 0-1 12, Krystal Dahl 1 2-2 4, Elise Jones 0 0-0 0, Emma Brown 1 2-4 4, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Haily West 1 0-0 2 Totals: 10 4-7 24
OROFINO
Sydnie Zywina 5 0-0 10, Peyton Merry 2 0-0 5, Grace Beardin 5 6-6 16, Riley Schwartz 2 0-0 4, Shayla Shuman 2 1-2 5, Kaylynn Johnson 8 0-0 16 . Totals: 24 7-8 56
Timberline 0 7 9 8—56
Orofino 19 13 18 6—24
3-point goals — Orofino 1