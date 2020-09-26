BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — The Moscow High School football team kicked off its delayed 2020 season in style Friday night, as the Bears’ offense finished with eight rushing touchdowns in slashing through Bonners Ferry 54-7 in a nonleague game in the rain at Bonners Ferry High School.
Moscow (1-0) got contributions from across the depth chart, and Isaiah Murphy led the Bears with more than 150 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
After dealing with cancellations because of the coronavirus pandemic, a positive case among athletes and a smoky week that moved practice indoors because of the area’s wildfires, the Bears roared to the easy win.
“Our kids were pretty jacked up to get back out and play tonight, there’s no doubt about that,” ninth-year Moscow coach Phil Helbling said.
Moscow’s season originally was canceled Aug. 13 during the first week of practice. On Sept. 1, the school board voted to resume interscholastic athletics. Because of the delayed start, this is the first of only four games for the Bears this season.
The usual one-back spread offense Helbling likes to run was different on this night as Moscow has several newcomers at the receiver spots. So the Bears took advantage of their experience in the backfield.
As Moscow started racking up scores in the first 24 minutes, it was the offensive and defensive lines that helped spark the Bears’ scoring outbursts as Moscow took a 33-0 halftime lead against the Badgers (2-2).
“They all came out and contributed in different ways,” Helbling said, “We showed our physicality as a football team tonight. .. We controlled the ball and played a lot of ground and pound, the lines played great up front.”
Helbling also credited senior quarterback and reigning Class 4A Inland Empire League MVP Chad Reninger.
“Chad made some great plays for us, and we could see his experience tonight,” Helbling said.
A full box score was unavailable at press time.
Moscow 21 12 14 7–– 54
Bonners Ferry 0 0 7 0––7