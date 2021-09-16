The Border Battle between the Moscow and Pullman football teams makes its return at 6 p.m. Friday at Bear Field in Moscow.
In the 2019 edition, Moscow ended an eight-year skid in the series. The Bears put together a long drive in the fourth quarter capped by a Chad Redinger rushing touchdown for a 27-21 win.
“Seeing how excited the kids were after the win makes that night stick out,” Moscow coach Phil Helbling said. “Over the years, they’ve done a number on us. So it was nice to reverse the tide.”
The 2020 version of Moscow-Pullman was scrapped by the pandemic.
The rivalry hasn’t been kind to Helbling, who is 1-8 against Pullman. He made it simple for his players on how to repeat last year’s win: Execute and limit mistakes.
“We’ve shown that we can move the ball down the field,” he said. “It just comes down to execution. Once we’re in the red zone we have to find a way to score points.”
Moscow senior quarterback Leon Hutton has thrown for more than 700 yards with five total touchdowns as the Bears have started the season 2-1.
“When he’s calm, we do a good job on the offense,” Helbling said. “He just can’t get caught up in the moment. He needs the game to come to him naturally. If he does that, I think we can take care of things.”
Pullman is 0-2, the two losses coming against nonleague opponents.
“Anytime you build a schedule in the offseason, you can schedule winnable nonleague games to build confidence, or you can go out and find tough opponents to expose your weaknesses,” Greyhounds coach David Cofer said. “We chose (tough opponents) so when we get into league play, we’re able to correct our mistakes.”
Cofer said Pullman’s games against Zillah and Toppenish were necessary tests.
“We need to get better, and execution is a big part of that,” he said. “For example, we’ve been in the red zone seven times this year and scored once. I tell the team every week, I want to see new mistakes on film, not the same ones.”
It’s the second Border Battle for Pullman senior quarterback Riley Pettitt, whose third varsity start came in the 2019 version.
“He just continues to get better and better,” Cofer said. “This game is going to be special for him. I’m happy he gets to experience this rivalry as a senior.”
Cofer said Pettitt has vastly improved since his sophomore year.
“He’s a lot smarter with his decision-making, and his delivery has a lot more zip on it,” Cofer said. “When he drops back he’s sure about where he’s going to throw the ball and it comes out quick.”
On defense, Cofer said the Greyhounds need to limit Moscow’s big plays.
“I thought last week (against Zillah) we played our best game defensively,” he said. “They got two big plays that went for touchdowns. If we adjusted and didn’t let up those two big plays, the result would’ve been much different in my opinion.”
Pixley may be contacted at tpixley@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @TreebTalks.