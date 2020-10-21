MOSCOW — In addition to dealing with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, the Moscow High School swimming team faced another obstacle during an unusual season — racing against unseen competition.
At every meet, the Bears have been the only team in their pool at the University of Idaho Swim Center. They often don’t know how they stacked up against their opponents until the next day, after the results of the virtual meets are finalized.
Yet without seeing their foes, the Moscow boys remained unbeaten in dual meets for the second consecutive season.
“These guys have done such an amazing job of taking on a very unusual and very challenging situation and they’ve just been awesome with it,” second-year Moscow coach Jody Rash said. “Any swim coach, given the choice (of), do I want my kids to swim against the clock or do I want them to swim against somebody else, they’ll pick racing against somebody else because it just does something different.”
The Bears will race in a virtual district meet Saturday that will double as the state meet. Instead of getting three chances at their best times — once each at district, state prelims and the state final — Moscow’s top swimmers will get only one crack at it. And it will be against the clock, not alongside the rest of the state’s best competition.
Some Moscow swimmers were a part of the boys’ team that finished third and girls’ team that finished 10th at State a year ago in Boise. They’ll use that experience to try to create a raucous atmosphere at the UI Swim Center this weekend.
Each swimmer will have up to three fans in the stands, there will be posters and a celebration honoring seniors and the athletes will be sure to be loud as possible as they cheer on their teammates.
They’ll need everything they can get to try to put up times that will challenge for the team’s goal of a state title.
“The amount of hype and the energy that was at State last year was just massive,” Moscow senior captain Eddie Cofre said.
“Fueled PRs for the whole team,” fellow senior captain Isaac Pimentel added. “So we’re going be loud, we’re going to be supportive of our teammates and we’re going to try to emulate that as best we can.”
Cofre and Pimentel are two of the Bears’ most experienced swimmers. Pimentel placed second at State last year in the 200-yard freestyle and 500 free, and Cofre took sixth in the 100 butterfly.
Also leading the team is junior Micah Wolbrecht, who is undefeated in his events this season.
On the girls’ side, Ally Crossland, Ashley Painter and Ashley Pope all boast individual state experience.
The Moscow boys are 9-0 in regular-season dual meets going back to 2019-20, while the girls are 1-1 against Class 4A competition this year.
“I don’t think anybody expected us to do as well as we’re doing,” Rash said. “I think the assumption was: Well, you’re swimming by yourself, so oh well. Well, we’re swimming by ourselves and we’re still beating everyone.”
The Bears have fared well despite being at a disadvantage this season — their opponents have competed against one other team in dual meets, while Moscow has been swimming by itself. Rash said the decision to race virtually was made by team parents when the option presented itself.
It took a while to get used to it.
“The first meet was a little rough simply because it was so quiet,” Rash said. “But probably 10 minutes into it, it started feeling like ‘OK, we know what we’re doing,’ because we just started swimming. And that made a huge difference.”
The Bears say they feel fortunate to be in the pool. During practices and meets, athletes wear a mask when they’re not swimming, and the number of swimmers in a lane at a time is limited to one at each end. The team has had no COVID-19 cases as of this week.
“I think we’re really lucky that swimming is a sport that can accommodate COVID precautions,” Pimentel said. “It’s certainly not as good as normal competition, but it’s good to have something.”
That “something” is another shot at a state title for the Moscow boys. Pimentel said the Bears lost last season because of a disqualification. Bishop Kelly of Boise took the title, and Pocatello’s Century High School also finished ahead of the Bears.
This year, Moscow won’t know how it finishes at State until Nov. 6 — almost two weeks after the meet.
“I think it’s wide open,” Pimentel said. “Anyone on the team could really put points up there and make a big difference even if they haven’t had a great competitive history in previous years.”
