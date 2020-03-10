COEUR D’ALENE — The Moscow High boys’ baseball team lost its season opener on the road Monday, falling to the Vikings 4-1 despite four hitless innings of relief pitching by Justin Kozlowski.
Coeur d’Alene used four pitchers and Bode Bailey had a double and knocked in an RBI.
Hayden Thompson produced a walk and a run for the Bears.
“I saw some good energy and character out there,” Moscow coach Griffin Rod said. “There was a lot of good stuff we can go over as we try to find the right identity for us.”
Moscow 100 000 0—1 4 0
Coeur d’Alene 310 000 x—4 3 1
Cam Vis, Justin Kozlowski (3) and CJ Anderson. Alex Karns, Wade Mallory (4), Liam Paddack (5), Ryan Schneider (6), and Landon Thompson.
Moscow hits — Redinger, Vis, Anderson, Kiblen.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Johnson, Brown, Bailey (2B).