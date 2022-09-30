MOSCOW — From the moment he donned his first Bears jersey at Moscow Junior High School in the 1980s all the way to his time as Moscow High School athletic director almost four decades later, Lance Abendroth could almost always be spotted on a football field, basketball court or baseball diamond.

If he wasn’t watching or coaching Bears’ sporting events, Abendroth probably was spending time with his family, or maybe out golfing with his group of best friends who met in first grade at McDonald Elementary School all those years earlier.

