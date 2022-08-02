Getty Images Moscow High School graduate Veronica Ewers takes a curve during Saturday's seventh stage of the women's Tour de France. She's just 18 seconds out of 10th place heading into today's final stage.
Veronica Ewers, a 27-year-old Moscow High School alum, has placed ninth among the 144-rider field in cumulative standings with Sunday’s conclusion of the Tour de France Femmes.
Ewers finished seventh in the eighth and final stage of the Tour, completing the mountainous 79-mile ride from Le Markstein-Fellering to La Super Planche des Belles Filles in a time of 3 hours, 39 minutes, 36 seconds. It was her second-best result of the Tour after Stage 4, in which she finished fourth, and it was enough to pull her into the overall top 10, bumping her final General Classification standing up two spots from 11th. Her overall Tour time totaled 27:10:49, 15:05 slower than Tour champion Annemiek Van Vleuten of Holland and 10 seconds faster than 10th-place rider Margarita Victo Garcia Canellas of Spain.
“What a week,” she told the cyclingtips.com podcast. “... I’m pretty overwhelmed by the whole experience, and pretty happy with a top 10 GC and a top 10 result today. I didn’t really expect it, but I gave it absolutely everything I had. That last climb was absolutely brutal; the whole last climb was really hard, obviously, but the last 150 meters was the longest 150 meters I think I’ve ever ridden. Especially the last 50 meters it was really brutal — I thought I would tip over and have to hobble the rest of the way. I’ve never collapsed after an effort before, and I definitely did today.”
Ewers, who entered the professional cycling tour roughly one year ago and rides for Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, was the top American performer in this year’s women’s Tour de France.
“Relieved, tired, happy, overwhelmed,” she said in summing up her feelings at the Tour’s conclusion. “Amazing week, and I’m stoked for the next one.”