Getty Images Moscow High School graduate Veronica Ewers takes a curve during Saturday's seventh stage of the women's Tour de France. She's just 18 seconds out of 10th place heading into today's final stage.

Veronica Ewers, a 27-year-old Moscow High School alum, has placed ninth among the 144-rider field in cumulative standings with Sunday’s conclusion of the Tour de France Femmes.

Ewers finished seventh in the eighth and final stage of the Tour, completing the mountainous 79-mile ride from Le Markstein-Fellering to La Super Planche des Belles Filles in a time of 3 hours, 39 minutes, 36 seconds. It was her second-best result of the Tour after Stage 4, in which she finished fourth, and it was enough to pull her into the overall top 10, bumping her final General Classification standing up two spots from 11th. Her overall Tour time totaled 27:10:49, 15:05 slower than Tour champion Annemiek Van Vleuten of Holland and 10 seconds faster than 10th-place rider Margarita Victo Garcia Canellas of Spain.

