The Moscow girls’ soccer team is heading to the state tournament for the second year in a row. It defeated Sandpoint (12-1,12-0) in the 4A District I-II tournament final to earn its spot.
That duplicated a similar win against the Bulldogs that put Mocow into the 2020 state tourney.
“Before the game, the girls were so determined to go out and beat Sandpoint again,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said. “Sandpoint’s coach said the win was a fluke. So the girls were determined to show that it wasn’t.
“The game was definitely personal,” she said. “They were so pumped to play in that game and compete. They knew they could win. They played as hard as they possibly could and came out with a victory.”
Moscow’s fortunes are dictated by its backline, according to Brown.
“Areaya Wood, Jesskia Lassen, Lola Johns and McKenna Knott — without them our season would have played out completely different,” she said. “They’ve held our team together.”
Moscow plays second seed Skyline 12-0-2, 8-0) at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Brothers Field in Caldwell.
“Obviously we’re no strangers to upsets,” Brown said. “We just have to go in and play like it’s just another game. Our mindset has to be that we can
win any game that we step into and it’s not a fluke that we’re at State. We’re there because we deserve to be there and we have to believe we can win every game that we play.”
Lewiston boys vs Lake City
The Lewiston boys’ soccer team is became the first in school history to qualify for the state tournament.
“The guys are feeling good and ready to go,” Lewiston coach Jace Kessler said. “It’s big to go into the tournament ith a few big wins. As long as you don’t let it get to your head.”
Teddy Kessler has been involved in 90 percent of the Bengals’ goals this season according to Jace Kessler.
“He’s a really good player and an even harder worker on the field,” Jace Kessler said. “The whole team loves him and he has all the attributes that make a great soccer player and he’s been at it for a long time. I’m glad he’s getting recognition because he deserves it.”
Two players who have been crucial to the Bengals’ success but fail to get proper recognition, according to Kessler, are Emmett Heiss and Peja Steele.
“Emmett is our center back. He’s played every game this year,” Kessler said. “He’s held the backline together and he’s kept us in games. He’s good at distributing and picking passes from the back.”
Steele is Lewiston’s central midfielder.
“Peja is an extremely important part that people don’t see,” Kessler said. “He does a great job at making teams go wide, but it often goes unnoticed. He puts work in. We can rely on him.”
The Bengals drew a familiar foe in the opening round of the state tournament: 5A Inland Empire league rival Lake City. They will face off at 9 a.m. at Eagle High School on Thursday.
Lake City has defeated Lewiston in at least its last 23 matchups.
“They’re consistently very good year in and year out,” Kessler said. “They play a real physical brand of soccer. If you lose concentration for half a second they can capitalize. We have to keep them in front and not let them score in quick counterattacks.”