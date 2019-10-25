CALDWELL, Idaho — Evan Odberg scored the only goal of the match in the 78th minute as the Moscow High boys’ soccer team shut out Canyon Ridge 1-0 in an Idaho Class 4A first-round state tournament game Thursday at Brothers Park.
With the victory, the Bears (8-4-2) advance to a semifinal game at 1 p.m. Pacific today against Caldwell (17-2-1), which beat Hillcrest 1-0 earlier in the day.
“It was a little bit of a roller-coaster, up and down for us, because were all in (on the attack) and it just wan’t going in for us,” Moscow coach Pedram Rezamand said. “We could have taken care of business earlier. We ended up having to play hard all the way through. The boys earned it.”
On the goal, Jake Helmke’s throw-in went inside the Canyon Ridge box and the ball “ping-ponged” around before Odberg took advantage, sending it over the goalkeeper’s head into the top of the goal.
Rezamand said he thought Moscow scored a goal off the crossbar five minutes earlier, but the officials ruled the ball didn’t cross the line.
Rezamand praised the play of his center midfielders, particularly Benny Kitchel, for keeping Canyon Ridge’s long balls at bay.
“I think defensively, our defensive midfield had one of the best games we’ve played this season,” Rezamand said. “Benny Kitchel, he stepped up well and he intercepted a lot of balls for us.
“Offensively we did very well, defensively we did well. We just weren’t finishing.”
Moscow, which is in the state tournament for the second consecutive season, already has equaled its win total from its appearance in 2018. The Bears lost their opening-round game a year ago, then won their first game in the loser’s bracket before falling in the consolation final to Century.
This also was a rematch from the first round of consolations last season, when Moscow beat the Riverhawks by the same 1-0 score.
Finn Benson finished with five saves for the Bears.
Eli Cook made five saves for Canyon Ridge (10-7-1).
Rezamand said Moscow is ready for Caldwell and its home-field advantage.
“They’re taking advantage of the supercharged crowd they have here at home,” Rezamand said. “They have a good team, no question, but we’ve got a good team as well.”
Canyon Ridge 0 0 — 0
Moscow 0 1 — 1
Moscow — Evan Odberg, 78th.
Saves — Canyon Ridge: Eli Cook, 5. Moscow: Finn Benson, 5.
GIRLS’ SOCCERWeiser 6, Grangeville 1
CALDWELL, Idaho — Marissa Moyle tallied two second-half goals as Weiser broke open a 1-1 tie in beating Grangeville in an Idaho Class 3A first-round tournament game at Vallivue High School.
The Wolverines (12-5-2) scored five goals in the final 40 minutes to subdue the Bulldogs (8-9) and their excellent play in the first half.
“Our girls played an excellent game before halftime, but we were a bit short on players so we ran out of steam in the second half with substitutions,” Grangeville coach John Cuffe said.
Weiser moves on to play Sugar-Salem (17-1-1), which beat Kimberly 7-0 in another first-round game earlier in the day, at 1 p.m. Pacific today. Grangeville will take on Kimberly at 10 a.m. Pacific today in an elimination game.
Brooklyn Warner scored for Weiser in the first half, but Elsa Israelsson was able to tie the game was close for the Bulldogs with a goal of her own.
“We were looking really good, and the girls never gave up,” Cuffe said.
Andrea Bouvia had a goal and an assist for the Wolverines, and Alex Bittinger and Melodee Cathey each scored for Weiser.
Melissa Sandoval stopped five shots for the winners, while Talia Brown made 12 saves for Grangeville.
Grangeville 1 0 — 1
Weiser 1 5 — 6
Weiser — Brooklyn Warner, 12th
Grangeville — Elsa Israelsson, 33rd.
Weiser — Marissa Moyle, 41st.
Weiser — Moyle, 53rd.
Weiser — Andrea Bouvia, 70th.
Weiser — Alex Bittinger, 72nd.
Weiser — Melodee Cathey, 80th.
Shots — Grangeville 14, Weiser 27.
Saves — Grangeville: Talia Brown, 12. Weiser: Melissa Sandoval, 5.
CROSS COUNTRYByrer, Bengals triumph
BAYVIEW, Idaho — Caden Byrer repeated as boys’ Class 5A individual champion and led Lewiston to its fourth consecutive team title at the Idaho District I-II large-school cross country meet at Farragut State Park.
Laurel Hicke of Moscow won the 4A girls’ race as both Bears teams qualified for State with second-place showings.
Byrer covered the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 38.6 seconds, winning by almost 10 seconds as the Bengals captured a boys’ individual title for the fifth consecutive time.
The top two 4A and 5A teams in each gender advance to the state meet Nov. 2 at the Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello.
“Caden ran a very comfortable race, never really challenged,” Lewiston coach John Potter said, “although halfway through a group of eight or nine guys were really tight together. It was very reassuring to see four purple jerseys in that group. The last mile and a half, our guys held their spots pretty well.”
Elijah Sabo of the Bengals placed fourth, followed by teammates Payton Bigler in sixth, Kobe Wessels in eighth and Dawson Key in 18th.
Lewiston’s top placer in the girls’ race was sophomore Athena Leonard in 19th.
Hicke clocked in at 20:08.6, winning by 31 seconds to lead the Moscow girls. The Moscow boys were paced by Korben Bujnicki in fourth.
Hicke “went out really fast and was able to maintain that the whole race,” Moscow coach Audrey Lancaster said.
CLASS 5A
GIRLS
Team scores — Post Falls 25, Coeur d’Alene 51, Lake City 53, Lewiston 111.
Individual winner — Sydney Shanahan, PF, 18:22.
Top Lewiston placers — 19, Athena Leonard 22:31. 24, Amelia Black 24:07. 28, Cassidy Rehder 25:07. 31, Audrey Parkey 25:47. 41, Kailey Carpenter 28:56.
BOYS
Team scores — Lewiston 37, Post Falls 54, Coeur d’Alene 63, Lake City 65.
Individual winner — Caden Byrer, Lew, 16:38.6.
Other top Lewiston placers — 4, Elijah Sabo 16:56.6. 6, Payton Bigler 17:29.9. 8, Kobe Wessels 17:37.3. 18, Dawson Key 18:19.1.
CLASS 4A
GIRLS
Team scores — Sandpoint 25, Moscow 42, Lakeland 65.
Individual winner — Laurel Hicke, Mos, 20:08.6.
Other top Moscow placers — 3, Bec Kirkland 20:40.3. 10, Elliot Benson 22:13.6. 16, Megan Heyns 23:01.0. 20, Keelyn Pilcher 23:19.1.
BOYS
Team scores — Sandpoint 17, Moscow 48, Lakeland 81.
Individual winner — Nikolai Braedt, San, 16:28.0.
Top Moscow placers — 4, Korbn Bujnicki 16:54.7. 11, Henry Stodick 17:39.9. 12, Corey Johnson 17:49.0. 15, Cole Halvorson 18:21.6. 16, Amesh Shrestha 18:27.0.
Knights claim titles
Logos had the boys’ and girls’ individual champions and it won the boys’ team title at the District I-II 2A championships at the Lewis-Clark State cross country course.
The Knights’ Clara Anderson won the girls’ race and Nate Plotner won the boys’ event. The Knights’ girls took second as a team. Other individual and team results were not available.
“Nate’s a freshman and Clara’s a sophomore, so I think the sky’s the limit for those guys,” Logos coach Paula Casebolt said. The top 17 boys and top 14 girls moved on to State.
Other results were unavailable.
VOLLEYBALLLapwai stays kicking
POST FALLS — Jaspen Ellenwood and Lauren Gould tallied seven and six kills, respectively, to guide Lapwai past Wallace, 25-15, 16-25, 25-23, 25-18, in an Idaho 1A Division I play-in match.
KC Lussoro added 25 assists for the Wildcats (10-11), who now face Butte County in another play-in match at noon Pacific on Saturday at Timberline High School in Boise.
Lapwai coach Ada Marks said her team started off timid but grew more aggressive and effective as the match progressed.
EV stymies Bantams
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Clarkston held late leads in Games 1 and 3 of a Great Northern League match at East Valley, but fell short as the Knights claimed a 27-25, 25-20, 25-22 sweep.
“Just couldn’t quite finish them on the road,” Clarkston coach Adam Van Vogt said.
The Bantams (9-13, 2-9 GNL) got six kills apiece from Maggie Ogden and Katie Kaufman. Ogden chipped in three blocks and Kaufman had five digs.
Alyssa Sangster led the team with 18 digs.
“I liked that we battled hard all three games,” Van Vogt said. “I think we’re moving in the right direction as we approach our postseason (beginning Halloween).”
JV — Clarkston def. EV 2-0
Frosh — Clarkston def. EV 2-0
C-team — Clarkston def. EV 2-0
Colton logs sweep
COLTON — Colton stifled a second-set Touchet rally, and handled business in the first and last games to earn a 25-15, 31-29, 25-15 sweep of its Southeast 1B League foe on senior night.
Outside hitter Megan Kay and middle hitter Taylor Thomas were celebrated. Kay led the team in kills with six.
Josie Schultheis made 29 digs and three aces, and Rylee Vining assisted on 20.
Pomeroy suffers league loss
OAKESDALE, Wash. — Pomeroy, previously unbeaten in the Southeast 1B League ranks, dropped its first match this year to a Washington team, losing to Oakesdale 25-16, 25-19, 25-22.
The Pirates (19-3, 10-1 Southeast 1B) got 11 kills from Maddy Dixon, 23 assists from Heidi Heytvelt and 10 digs from Alyssa Wolf, but were downed by a “great offensive night” from Oakesdale (12-3, 11-1), Pomeroy coach Amy Smith said.
“We definitely got a wake-up call tonight,” Smith said. “We were not aggressive enough offensively or defensively. ... We are hoping to get the opportunity to play them again down the road.”
The Nighthawks’ Gianna Anderson had 17 kills.