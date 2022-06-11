At least one baseball team sponsored by the American Legion veterans’ organization has taken to the field representing Moscow every year since 1958.
Even in summer 2020, when the flagship Moscow Blue Devils franchise was dormant like most sports programs at the time, a temporary offshoot Moscow team called the Rebel Devils kept Legion ball alive. It will come as jarring news for some, then, that the city will not be fielding a Legion team this summer because of insufficient turnout.
“We had seven kids come out, and of those seven kids two were Moscow kids,” said Blue Devils coach Stan Mattoon, who has helmed the program since 2017 and led the team to the district title in 2021. “We were pretty well shocked. …We did try for an extra two weeks to try to get some players, and it just didn’t turn into anything fruitful.
“We just weren’t able to field a team, and waited until the 11th hour. We’re signed up for some tournaments and things, and had to let our league know what was going on. We were basically put in a position where we just were not going to be able to be on the field.”
Rand Lewis, the Dudley Loomis Post 6 American Legion commander who oversees the Blue Devils’ jurisdiction, called the development “very saddening.” A U.S. Army and Air Force veteran who played for the Blue Devils in the 1960s and whose grandson, Payton Waters, was on the roster as recently as 2019, Lewis attributed the sudden dropoff to Moscow’s youth talent being drawn away by a recruitment drive for select travel ball, another brand of summer baseball that is less locally grounded and centers more on weekend tournaments.
“We’ve traditionally been able to field two teams, an A team and a B team, and they’ve been pretty good,” Lewis said. “We play select teams, these travel teams, in our tournaments, and we traditionally do very well against them.”
Lewis said players were drawn away with the suggestion they would more than likely be seen by college scouts playing travel ball than with Legion programs. He characterized this as a “pretty weak argument.”
“If you look at the statistics out of American Legion across the country, I believe somewhere in the range of 55 percent of Major League Baseball players played American Legion at some point in their careers,” Lewis said. “About 70 percent of college players.”
Lewis also emphasized the Legion program provides better support with equipment, transportation, uniforms and finances than travel ball.
Mattoon and Lewis each expressed an intent to revive the program next year, and said every effort will be made this fall and winter to recruit players and build interest.
“We have every reason to think that we will be able to field a team next year,” Mattoon said. “ ... It’s something I’m not going to give up on; I’m not going to give up on one bad bounce.”
