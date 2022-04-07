Morris: quarterbacks carry a tough load

Yes, the new offensive coordinator thinks his Washington State quarterbacks have miles to go before September. No, he doesn’t think that’s a big problem.
“That’s part of the deal with this offense,” Eric Morris said Tuesday, his first chance to talk to reporters since spring football drills began two weeks ago. “We put a ton on the quarterback. We want to make it hard for them and easy for everybody else.”
That’s one reason sophomore transfer Cameron Ward has been declared the clear front-runner early in the installation of Morris’ version of the Air Raid offense. He’s been running it for two years at Incarnate Word, in San Antonio.
“Is he where he needs to be? Absolutely not,” Morris said. “Going back to the scrimmage on Saturday, I thought he started extremely slow. Then once he hit a big play, he caught his stride and performed well the back three-quarters of the scrimmage.”
True freshman Emmett Brown is battling two second-year freshmen, Victor Gabalis and Xavier Ward, and “hopefully by practice 15 we have a guy who’s a clear-cut No. 2 for us,” Morris said.
At receiver, second-year freshman Orion Peters “really sticks out as a guy who’s pushing for some really heavy playing time,” Ward said. “I like his mental makeup, I like his toughness, his route-running and his quickness.” He also likes junior transfer Drake Owen, who made noise during 2021 preseason camp before having a quiet first season on the Palouse.
Morris described his Air Raid as a “take what they give you offense” that will run the ball against two high safeties and will “take pride in throwing the ball over their heads” against a loaded box. The Cougars’ 25-75 run-pass ratio was a bit too light in the run, he said.
Big-boned junior Nakia Watson is “definitely the leader” of the running back room, Morris said, but he also mentioned Djouvensky Schlenbaker, Dylan Paine, Kannon Katzer and true freshman Jaylen Jenkins, a scatback who’ll join the team in the summer.
He said the offensive line, which lost four players from last year, exceeds expectations in pass protection but still is working on “gap-scheme run stuff.”
He characterized the tight end position, being restored to the offense after a decade’s absence, as an evolving animal in 2022 that will consist of H-backs, similar to fullbacks, and a more typical tight end personified by North Dakota transfer Billy Riviere. He also mentioned sophomore Cooper Mathers, being converted from linebacker to tight end.
