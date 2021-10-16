GENESEE — In the Whitepine League Division I, Prairie is the older brother of the family. The Pirates beat up on their little brothers again and again.
In the case of their game Friday, there was an intermediary — a running clock. Prairie still defeated Genesee 84-50 to clinch the league championship.
The Pirates scored on their first two possessions courtesy of rushing touchdowns by Brody Hasselstrom and TJ Hibbard.
“First quarter, we played absolutely great,” Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. “It went exactly how we thought it was going to go. They couldn’t stop our offense.”
The Pirates (7-0, 6-0) finished with more than 300 yards on the ground. The younger Hasselstrom took more of the gritty runs whereas Hibbard was more explosive.
“Our offense is really keyed in and knows what their assignments are,” Hibbard said. “Our offensive line also did a phenomenal job. We can’t do what we do without their help.”
After those two early scores, the Prairie defense found the end zone on a pick-6 from Lane Schumacher.
“They were beating us with Hail Mary-type passes, but when we needed to make a play where it counted, we did,” Ryan Hasselstrom said.
The run defense for Prairie was dialed in during the first half. The Pirates held Genesee’s lead running back Jack Johnson to six carries for 0 yards. But in the second half, he ripped off some big-gainers to pad his stat line.
“The defense was a mixed bag tonight,” Hasselstrom said. “We started off really well defensively, but we allowed some big plays that kind of let them back in the game. There’s too many points on the board to really say that it was a good outing for us.”
Hasselstrom did give his rush defense props overall for the first-half performance.
“Overall, I thought we played really well in the first half,” he said. “(Johnson) managed to break off some runs in the second half on some inside zone runs, but he’s a good player. He’ll do that to you from time to time.”
Johnson also returned a kickoff 81 yards for a first-half score, and the Bulldogs (5-2, 5-2) then forced a turnover.
“That shows the kind of grit that this team has,” Genesee coach Justin Podrabsky said. “You saw it in the second half — we kept battling. We were down 40 when the running clock started, and we just kept battling and kept trying to have success.”
Genesee quarterback Angus Jordan had been battling injury problems since a Sept. 17 game against Clearwater Valley, according to Podrabsky. Midway through the second quarter, Cy Wareham took over as quarterback and threw three touchdown passes.
“Last week, he was able to do what we asked him to do but tonight, he was having trouble escaping the pocket,” Podrabsky said of Jordan. “Cy was the better option. He was able to help the run game and obviously he can pass the ball as well.”
Prairie 38 16 16 14—84
Genesee 6 14 8 22—50
Prairie — Brody Hasselstrom 8 run (Hasselstrom run)
Prairie — TJ Hibbard (Colton McElroy pass from Lane Schumacher)
Prairie — Schumacher interception return, length NA (Hasselstrom run)
Prairie — Wyatt Ross 40 run (pass failed)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 18 run (Hibbard pass from Schumacher)
Genesee — Jack Johnson 81 kickoff return (pass failed)
Prairie — Schumacher 21 run (Ross pass from Schumacher)
Genesee — Johnson 35 pass from Cy Wareham (Johnson pass from Jordan)
Prairie — Hibbard 20 run (McElroy pass from Schumacher)
Genesee — Johnson 22 pass from Wareham (Johnson pass from Jordan)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 3 run (Ross pass from Schumacher)
Genesee — Johnson 55 run (C. Wareham run)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 23 pass from Schumacher (Schumacher run)
Genesee — Wareham 2 run (run failed)
Prairie — Hibbard 53 run (run failed)
Prairie — Hasselstrom 26 run (run failed)
Genesee — Johnson 45 run (Johnson run)
Genesee — Teak Wareham 25 pass from C. Wareham (T. Wareham run)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Prairie: Hibbard 11-213, Hasselstrom 17-155, Ross 2-43, Schumacher 3-33, Eli Hinds 1-5, Trenton Lorentz 2-(-2). Genesee: Johnson 12-95, C. Wareham 9-41, Nolan Bartosz 1-4, Kole Riebold 3-(-3).
PASSING — Prairie: Schumacher 8-11-133-1, McElroy 0-1-0-0. Genesee: Jordan 9-19-189-2, C. Wareham 4-9-84-1.
RECEIVING — Prairie: Ross 5-88, Hasselstrom 1-23, McElroy 2-22. Genesee: T. Wareha 4-152, Dalton McCann 3-36, C. Wareham 2-17, Bartosz 2-13.
