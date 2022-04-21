Spokane has hosted the NPC Empire Classic for decades. The competition includes bodybuilding, weightlifting and swimsuit competitions in several different age groups.
The event is a significant stop for bodybuilders and powerlifters who want to participate in the sport professionally, with the event being part of the competitive ladder that eventually leads to the Olympic level.
For most competitors, it’s an opportunity to have a representation of their progress. It’s the final stage of a months-long process that shows the progress not only to the individuals, but to an audience of fellow competitors, judges and audience members.
That is the case for Austin Nine, a junior at Lewiston High School who is competing in his first bodybuilding competition with the Top Gun Fitness team.
“I’ve always been into working out,” Nine said. “I’ve been a wrestler pretty much my whole life. I’ve always been into sports and I’m definitely having a lot of fun watching my body change though this, and watching the progress is really motivating for me. There’s been a lot of dieting. I’ve been lifting six days a week and doing cardio every single day just trying to get in shape for the show.”
For those competing for the purpose of competition and progress, the commitment is a big one, from a physical and financial perspective.
Dan Moore — the owner of Big Dan’s Nutrition, a supplement company that operates primarily in Lewiston with stores in Pullman and Spokane — also is a competitor and said the financial commitment can be steep.
He said top-level coaching can be upwards of $1,000 per month, then add in gas or airfare. Tanning costs are about $160 the day before and the day of. None of that includes entry fees, food costs while on the road and the price of supplements, and athletes are looking at upwards of $2,000-3,000 at most for an event.
For sponsored athletes, some of the travel, entry level or supplement costs are covered or are lessened.
In rare cases, some athletes can be funded by multimillion dollar companies and have the costs mostly or completely covered, but the general financial impact remains the same for most athletes.
“A lot of the shows are from eastern to western Washington. If they’re competing a lot, you’re probably looking at a five to six-hour car ride if you’re from the northwest area,” said Moore, who noted there will be an event in two weeks in Missoula, Mont., as well as one soon in Boise.
Moore also detailed some of the physical constraints. He said air travel can sometimes result in water retention in the legs. He recommends all athletes take blood tests (also another financial aspect of the process) before undergoing the drastic body composition change that can take place.
Jasmine Boyer, a competitor in the 2019 Empire Classic swimsuit competition, looks at her experience fondly but detailed some of the physical strains that the training had on her in the lead up to her competing.
“Looking back, I do think of all the positives,” Boyer said. “But there are some negatives to the positives. (My parents) said I was completely exhausted, which I was. I was doing an hour of cardio a day. I was in (the LC weight room) every day at 4:45 trying to hit my cardio before my anatomy class. The week leading to the event, I was drinking two gallons of water a day and taking a diuretic... you really have to push yourself to the extreme at one point.”
Some of the athletes might consider the financial and physical strain worth it. Even for the athletes who are not competing to become Olympians, there are some who compete for the purpose of helping their business, such as Moore.
“The two big groups of people you’ll see that are competitors are personal trainers and coaches,” Moore said. “Hopefully to get a pro card, get more clout, get more clients and be able to charge more. The more level of expertise they exhibit in the industry, the more clients they’ll get and the more money they’ll make. That’s one of the reasons why I do it, but it’s also been a hobby and passion of mine since I was a teenager.”
The kind of people who compete at the event are not limited to just those in the fitness industry. Lawyers, doctors, realtors, businessmen and businesswomen and people who do it for the purpose of fun competition are all competitors in the event. Some of them have been competing for years, such as Master Class competitors who are in their 40s and 50s.
Whether aspirations are big or small, Moore, Boyer and Nine each share the same view of the competition: it’s fun and rewarding.
“I’m still pretty young right now,” Nine said. “I don’t know if I would be necessarily good enough to work up to that top level. I’ll see where it takes me and if I keep competing. Right now, I love it so I’ll keep competing and do my best.”
Kowatsch may be contacted at sports@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @tkseahawk13.
If you go
When: 10 a.m. Saturday (prejudging); 4 p.m. Saturday (finals)
Where: Spokane Convention Center
Admission: $20 pre-judging general admission; $40 finals general admission; $45 finals reserved seating