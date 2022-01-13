Members of the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team were on their way to a shootaround Friday morning in Klamath Falls, Ore., when they received a text message from a school official.
They were told to scrap practice for the time being, and eventually they were told to get back on their bus and make a 10-hour return trip to Lewiston. One of their players, though asymptomatic, had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Just like that, the Warriors absorbed two forfeit losses, having been scheduled to play Oregon Tech that night in Klamath Falls and Southern Oregon the next day in Ashland, Ore. The LCSC men, who were on the same road trip and riding the same bus, also were dealt two instant losses.
The two teams hope for better luck this week as they prepare for home games against Corban on Friday and Bushnell the next day at the P1FCU Activity Center. In both doubleheaders, the women play first at 3 p.m.
“It’s been frustrating, because we were really excited to play,” LCSC women’s coach Brian Orr said Wednesday of the cancellations. “But it’s out of our hands.”
There are multiple layers to that frustration, beginning with the Warrior women’s drop from first place to fourth in the Cascade Conference standings as a result of the losses. Also, despite having a 12-3 record (6-3 in league), the Warriors are uncharacteristically absent from the NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll, and two extra losses hamper their chances of rectifying that.
Despite that, they are just on the outside at No. 26, just three points short of No. 25 in the poll released Wednesday.
It’s not an NAIA policy that virus-caused cancellations this season are considered forfeits instead of no-contests. It’s a conference policy, and it came to bear again Wednesday when LCSC’s traveling partner, Walla Walla, forfeited its women’s home game in two days against Bushnell.
Orr sees the Cascade’s stance as unfair, especially with the recent surge of infections and the increasing difficulty in preventing them.
“We want to continue to compete at a national level,” he said, “and right now we’re in a league that isn’t helping.”
There were other complications, he said. Warrior players had been tested for the virus three days before the Oregon Tech game, but a logjam of tests prevented results from being known until the team’s arrival in Klamath Falls. Only one player tested positive, Orr said, and he expects to have perhaps nine players available against Corban.
With the resurgence of the virus, the Cascade introduced new rules this week, requiring all players to wear masks during practice (and some during games, depending on vaccination status) and directing game officials to enforce the proper placement of masks. Also, LCSC has decided its basketball teams will take separate buses for their final three road trips.
Meanwhile, contact tracing forced Orr to cancel practice Monday and Tuesday, an not insignificant blow to a young team still trying to offset the loss of all five starters from last year’s NAIA tournament team. The Warriors would like to maintain the significant improvement they’re seeing from sophomore guard Callie Stevens (15.5 points per game, 40-percent shooting from 3), sophomore forward Maddie Holm (12.6 points, 11.8 rebounds), 6-foot-3 junior post Sara Muehlhausen (10.3 points, 8.1 rebounds) and others.
“I’ve really liked where we’re at as a team,” Orr said. “The team we had last year, of course, is gone. This group we have that’s leading us this year didn’t see a lot of minutes (in 2020-21). I’m not kidding you. Every day in practice, they seem to get better. So last week was really disappointing.”
Game updates
The game times LCSC’s games against Southern Oregon on Feb. 18 also have been moved up.
The Warriors will face Southern Oregon at 3 and 5 p.m. that day, with the women’s game first.
Tickets already purchased still will be valid and do not need to be updated.
Poll watching
For the 35th consecutive time, the men’s team earned their way into the NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll.
But the Warriors slipped in this ranking, falling from No. 17 back to No. 20 in the poll. They lost twice, but that’s a bit of a facade because the only reason they lost is because they had to forfeit games this past weekend at Oregon Tech and Southern Oregon.
The men’s team (13-4) currently has the fourth-longest active streak in being ranked in the top 25 at 34, behind Indiana Wesleyan (101), Georgetown (Ky.) (88) and William Penn (Iowa) (55). The last time the Warriors were unranked was in the poll released March 29, 2017.
Donn Walden contributed to this report.
