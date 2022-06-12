Moore hits walk-off single for Mariners

SEATTLE — Dylan Moore hit a walk-off single to center field off Boston reliever Hansel Robles in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Seattle Mariners a 7-6 win over the Red Sox on Saturday night.
The Mariners entered the bottom of the ninth inning trailing 6-5 after Seattle native Bobby Dalbec broke a 5-all tie with a solo homer to left field for Boston in the top half of the inning.
Abraham Toro tied it for Seattle with an RBI single that scored J.P. Crawford, and Moore hit a ball past a diving Jackie Bradley, Jr. in center field to score pinch-runner Sam Haggerty for the victory.
The teams split the first two games of the series.
The Red Sox jumped out to a 2-0 lead two batters into the game, when third baseman Rafael Devers hit a deep two-run homer to right field off Seattle starter George Kirby. Xander Bogaerts scored later in the inning on a single by catcher Christian Vazquez, giving Boston a 3-0 lead.
The Mariners responded with two runs on three hits in the bottom of the first. Ty France scored from third on a wild pitch and Julio Rodriguez came across on an RBI single by Adam Frazier.
In the second, Julio Rodriguez hit a two-run homer into the left-field bullpen off Red Sox pitcher Michael Wacha, estimated at 406 feet and 108.4 mph off the bat, to give the Mariners a 4-3 lead.
Wacha wound up going 4.2 innings, throwing 91 pitches and allowing eight hits, four runs, three earned, with one walk and three strikeouts. He was pulled with one out in the fifth and replaced by Jake Diekman, who got Frazier to hit into an inning ending double play.
J.D. Martinez came through for the Red Sox in the fifth with his seventh homer of the season on a hanging breaking ball from Kirby.
Kirby exited the game after five innings, having allowed five runs, three earned, and one walk with four strikeouts on 97 pitches.
In the seventh, Toro tied the game with a double off the top of the left field wall, scoring Crawford. The ball was inches from being a home run, and evened the score at 5-all.
Paul Sewald (3-1) got the win for the Mariners. Robles (1-2) took the loss.
TRAINERS ROOM
Red Sox: OF Alex Verdugo (knee) was back in the lineup Saturday after sitting out Friday with a sore knee.
Mariners: C Tom Murphy (shoulder) is expected to begin light baseball activity by the end of Seattle’s current homestand, but is still a few weeks away from a return. ... RHP Ken Giles was scheduled to make a rehab outing Saturday in Triple-A Tacoma, and is expected to make a few more minor league outings before joining the MLB roster.
ROSTER MOVES
The Mariners reacquired INF Kevin Padlo on waivers from San Francisco Saturday and added him to the 40-man roster in place of RHP Drew Steckenrider, who was designated for assignment. Padlo played 41 games for Triple-A Tacoma between 2021-22, and played most of this season in Triple-A Sacramento after being traded to the Giants for cash considerations on April 26. He will report to Triple-A Tacoma.
Boston Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Story 2b 4 1 1 0 Winker lf 4 1 1 0
Devers 3b 3 2 1 2 France 1b 4 1 1 0
Martinez dh 4 1 1 2 Rodriguez cf 5 2 2 2
Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 0 Crawford ss 4 2 3 0
Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 3 0 2 0
Vazquez c 4 0 1 1 Haggerty pr 0 1 0 0
Cordero rf 4 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 5 0 1 1
Dalbec 1b 4 1 1 1 Toro dh 5 0 2 2
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 Trammell rf 3 0 0 0
Moore ph-rf 2 0 1 1
Raleigh c 3 0 0 0
Totals 35 6 8 6 Totals 38 7 13 6
Boston 300 020 001 — 6
Seattle 220 000 102 — 7
E—Cordero (3), Crawford (8). DP—Boston 1, Seattle 1. LOB—Boston 3, Seattle 11. 2B—France (12), Toro (7). HR—Devers (13), Martinez (7), Dalbec (5), Rodriguez (8). SB—Bogaerts (3), Vazquez (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Wacha 41/3 8 4 3 1 3
Diekman 11/3 0 0 0 2 1
Brasier H,5 1 1 1 1 0 1
Strahm BS,3-51/3 1 0 0 0 0
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 2
Robles L,1-2 BS,2-62/3 3 2 2 1 0
Seattle
Kirby 5 6 5 3 1 4
Murfee 1 0 0 0 0 2
Borucki 1 1 0 0 0 0
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sewald W,3-1 1 1 1 1 0 2
Brasier pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP—Wacha (Suarez), Diekman (France). WP—Wacha(2), Strahm.
Umpires—Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Dan Bellino.
T—3:37. A—37,691 (47,929).