Moore hits 3-run HR in 10th as M’s beat Jays

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dylan Moore hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning Wednesday as the Seattle Mariners held on after blowing two earlier leads to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-7.
Moore hit a 3-1 pitch from right-hander Patrick Murphy (0-1) to left-center, scoring automatic runner Luis Torrens and Shed Long Jr., who singled as a pinch-hitter.
“I took a chance with it 3-1, to get out front and hit it well,” Moore said after helping Seattle improve to 9-1 in extra innings.
Mariners manager Scott Servais praised Moore for his patience during the at-bat.
“He wasn’t in a hurry,” Servais said. “He works the count to 3-1, then he’s in a fastball count, and he didn’t miss it.”
Drew Steckenrider allowed an RBI leadoff double to Cavan Biggio in the bottom of the inning but retired the next three batters — two via strikeout — for his second save.
Kyle Seager and Mitch Haniger hit two-run homers for Seattle. Moore and J.P. Crawford each had three hits and scored twice. Kendall Graveman (2-0) was the winning pitcher.
Seattle held leads of 4-1 and 6-4 but still needed extra innings. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tied it at 6 in the eighth with a leadoff homer, Toronto’s first hit since Gurriel had an RBI single in the fifth inning.
“That was a marathon. We survived it,” Servais said. “We’ve had a lot of success in these extra-inning games, and it’s driven by our bullpen. A good team win as we grind through this road trip.”
Gurriel drove in three and Grichuk added two RBI for Toronto, which lost for the second time in 10 games and fell to 2-5 in extra-inning games.
Anthony Kay entered in the fifth inning and struck out five. At one point, he retired 10 straight to keep Seattle from adding to its lead, but the Blue Jays didn’t have a baserunner between Gurriel’s hits.
Seager’s 14th homer capped a four-run second inning which gave Seattle a 4-1 edge, and Haniger snapped a 4-4 tie in the fifth with his 18th of the season, a 419-foot shot to left-center.
Seattle Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 6 2 3 0 Semien 2b 4 0 1 1
Haniger rf 4 1 1 2 Bichette ss 5 1 2 0
France 1b 5 0 1 0 Gurrro Jr. dh 4 1 0 0
Seager 3b 5 1 2 2 Hernandez lf 5 0 0 0
Torrens c 5 1 0 0 Springer cf 4 2 2 0
Bauers lf 4 0 1 0 Grichuk rf 5 1 2 2
T.Murphy dh 4 0 0 0 Biggio 3b 4 0 2 1
Long Jr. ph 1 1 1 0 Gurriel Jr. 1b 4 1 2 3
Moore 2b 5 2 3 3 Adams c 3 1 1 0
Trammell cf 5 1 1 1 McGuire c 1 0 0 0
Totals 44 9 13 8 Totals 39 7 12 7
Seattle 004 020 000 3 — 9
Toronto 012 110 010 1 — 7
E—Crawford (7), Biggio (8), Adams (1), Bichette (12). DP—Seattle 1, Toronto 0. LOB—Seattle 8, Toronto 10. 2B—Trammell (7), Crawford (19), Grichuk (16), Adams (2), Semien (20), Springer (1), Biggio (8). HR—Seager (14), Haniger (18), Moore (7), Gurriel Jr. (9). SB—Grichuk (0). SF—Gurriel Jr. (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Sheffield 4 7 4 4 3 3
Chargois 1 3 1 1 1 1
Sewald H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Misiewicz BS,0-3 11/3 1 1 1 1 1
Graveman W,2-0 12/3 0 0 0 1 0
Steckenrider S,2-4 1 1 1 0 0 1
Toronto
Matz 22/3 5 4 4 0 3
Thornton 11/3 4 2 2 0 2
Kay 4 1 0 0 1 5
Romano 1 1 0 0 1 1
P.Murphy L,0-1 1/3 2 3 2 0 0
Saucedo 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
WP—Kay.
Umpires—Home, Dave Rackley; First, Ryan Additon; Third, Nic Lentz.
T—4:12. A—6,632 (21,050).