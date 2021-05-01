SEATTLE — Mitch Haniger, Dylan Moore and Tom Murphy homered, Seattle’s bullpen earned its ninth win this season and the Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 on Friday.
Shohei Ohtani hit his eighth home run for the Angels, who chased Seattle starter Chris Flexen after four innings.
Four Mariners relievers combined to hold Los Angeles to one run and two hits in five innings as Seattle earned its eighth come-from-behind win this year.
Drew Steckenrider (2-1) entered at the start of the fifth and retired six straight batters, striking out the side in the sixth. Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon had words for plate umpire Lance Barrett in the inning after called third strikes.
“He needed to pitch,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “He hadn’t been out there in four days, so he was our freshest arm. It was the perfect spot to put him in and he really did quiet the game down.”
Steckenrider especially was pumped about the Trout strikeout.
“That was the first time I got to face him, so I wanted to go right after him and not hold anything back,” the reliever said.
Casey Sadler and Anthony Misiewicz also contributed 1-2-3 innings as the bullpen improved to 9-4 in April with a 2.35 ERA.
Haniger hit his sixth career leadoff homer after two days off because of soreness.
Moore homered in the second to tie it at 2, drove in Ty France with a single in the third to make it 3-3 and manufactured a run in the sixth to give Seattle a two-run lead. He drew a walk, advanced on Junior Guerra’s wild pitch, stole third and scored on catcher Kurt Suzuki’s errant pickoff throw.
“It’s no secret I’ve been scuffling a little bit the past few weeks,” Moore said. “Just the game of baseball, man, it’s tough and, yeah, definitely tonight’s a big boost to the confidence and a big boost to how I know that I can play at this level and moving forward. It’s definitely a statement.”
The Mariners overcame Flexen’s early struggles that gave the Angels a 2-0 first-inning lead on RBI from Rendon and Jared Walsh. Ohtani’s homer put them ahead 3-2 in the third.
Tom Murphy’s fourth-inning solo homer ended the night for Angels starter Andrew Heaney (1-2). He had allowed just one homer in 20ž innings this season.
“I was as surprised as you are,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said of Heaney’s homer struggles. “He definitely made some good pitches.
“It was kind of confusing.”
Murphy and J.P. Crawford added RBI doubles in the eighth.
Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fletcher 2b 4 1 1 0 Haniger rf 4 1 2 1
Ohtani dh 4 1 1 1 France 1b 4 1 0 0
Trout cf 4 2 2 0 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0
Rendon 3b 4 0 1 1 Lewis cf 5 0 1 0
Walsh rf 3 0 1 2 Torrens c 5 0 1 0
Upton lf 3 0 0 0 Moore 2b 3 2 2 2
Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 Haggerty lf 4 1 0 0
J.Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 1 2 1
Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 Murphy dh 3 1 2 2
Totals 32 4 6 4 Totals 35 7 10 6
Los Angeles 201 000 001 — 4
Seattle 111 101 02x — 7
E—Suzuki (3), J.Iglesias (5). LOB—Los Angeles 3, Seattle 10. 2B—Rendon (1), Trout (8), Crawford (4), Murphy (2). HR—Ohtani (8), Haniger (6), Moore (2), Murphy (2). SB—Haggerty (4). SF—Walsh (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Heaney L,1-2 31/3 6 4 4 2 5
Guerra 22/3 1 1 1 2 4
Slegers 1 1 0 0 0 1
Claudio 0 2 2 1 0 0
Rowen 1 0 0 0 2 1
Seattle
Flexen 4 4 3 3 1 0
Steckenrider W,2-1 2 0 0 0 0 3
Sadler H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Misiewicz H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0
Montero 1 2 1 1 0 0
Claudio pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
WP—Guerra.
Umpires—Home, Lance Barrett; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T—3:20. A—8,632 (47,929).