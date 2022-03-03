STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Washington State senior outfielder Collin Montez had been struggling mightily in his first seven games this season. In fact, he wasn’t much better for most of Wednesday’s nonconference game at Tarleton State.
But when his team needed him most, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound left-handed hitter provided a big jolt of energy.
Montez, who was hitting a miniscule .120 coming into his final at-bat against the Texans, singled home two runs in the ninth inning as the Cougars rallied from a five-run second-inning deficit to win 9-8 at the Tarleton Baseball Complex.
Montez, who was 0-for-3 entering the ninth inning, finished with three RBI for Washington State (6-3), which has won three in a row and four of its past five games. Sophomore second baseman Kyle Russell was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Junior first baseman Jacob McKeon was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI. Senior third baseman Jack Smith was 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Alec Williams was 3-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI for Tarleton State (3-5). Carter Dobrinski was 2-for-4 with a home run, a run scored and four RBI.
Connor Barison (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing three hits, a walk and two runs, both earned, in one-plus innings of relief. He struck out two. Sophomore right-hander Chase Grillo earned his first save, striking out two in the ninth inning.
Zane Badmaev (0-1) took the loss, allowing one hit, two walks and four runs, all earned, in getting just one out in the ninth inning.
Washington State started making its comeback by scoring four times in the third. Sophomore outfielder Bryce Matthews singled home a run after the first two hitters got aboard, and McKeon followed with a two-run double to left. Two batters later, Montez drove in another run with a ground out that made it 6-5.
In the meantime, junior left-hander Cameron Liss kept the Texans in check. He was perfect in four innings of relief, striking out seven.
However, Tarleton State added what looked to be an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth that made it 7-5.
But with one down in the top of the ninth, the Cougars got a single and a walk, then a batter was hit by a pitch to load the bases. McKeon and Smith drew back-to-back walks to force in runs that tied it at 7. Montez followed by lining a 1-0 pitch to left to score McKeon and Matthews that made it 9-7. However, the rally was short-circuited when senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake lined into a double play.
It got hairy in the bottom half, as Williams homered to left to cut it to 9-8. Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo was hit by a pitch and Kemeuel Thomas-Rivera walked, forcing WSU coach Brian Green to pull Barison in favor of Grillo. A groundout advanced the runners up a base, but Grillo got the next two batter to strike out swinging to end it.
Washington State next plays at 5 p.m. Friday against Texas A&M in the Frisco (Texas) College Baseball Classic.
Washington St. 104 000 004—9 9 0
Tarleton St. 420 000 011—8 8 5
Kaelber, Hoeft (1), Kmetko (2), Liss (4), Barison (8), Grillo (9) and Meyer, Cresswell (9); Campa, Baley (5), Burcham (7), Badmaev (9), Poe (9), Ross (9) and Crews. W—Barison. L—Badmaev. S—Grillo.