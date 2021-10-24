Turning point
Montana cornerback Justin Ford picked off Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy midway through the second quarter for his fifth straight game with an interception. The turnover set up an eventual 48-yard field goal by kicker Kevin Macias for a 17-7 UM lead, and it was all Grizzlies from there.
Stars of the game
Grizzlies cornerback JUSTIN FORD snagged his fifth interception in as many games for a swarming Montana defense that was also led by linebackers JACE LEWIS (13 tackles, 2 TFLs) and PATRICK O’CONNELL (2 sacks, 2.5 TFLs). On offense, Montana wide receiver MITCH ROBERTS grabbed seven receptions for 145 yards and true freshman running back JUNIOR BERGEN had a pair of touchdown runs.
Idaho linebacker TRE WALKER continues to lead the Vandal defense. He added to his team-high in tackles with 11 on the day.
Up next
Idaho plays host to Northern Arizona at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Kibbie Dome.