For the first time, the Monster Truck Insanity Tour will visit the valley as EC Enterprises Motorsports Park will host the event starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. The lineup includes superstars from across the country that compete on premier tours, including Monster Jam and Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live.
The event will take place at Freedom Northwest Arena, where speeds on the trucks will hit 40 mph. The course that will be built is unique and the first time it has been run in the area and will be similar to the one run in a show two weeks ago in Lake Havasu, Ariz.
For the first time, the father and son duo of Paul and Kamden Jensen will compete together in their Jurassic Attack full size Monster Truck and Kamikaze Mini Monster Truck, respectively.
Monster Trucks competing in the event include Jurassic Attack, Kamikaze, Maniac and Marauder. Mini Monster Trucks competing include Kamikaze and Big Mama. One of the events will feature the trucks jumping over a 38-foot school bus.
Another unique event happening is the children’s book series, “Last Kid’s on Earth,” will be brought to life in Lewiston through the book character “Big Mama” mini monster truck.
On Friday, Jurassic Attack and Kamikaze will be on display at Rogers Toyota and the Les Schwab Tire location downtown for people to check out.
Gates for the event open at 4:30 p.m., with a pit party that includes a meet and greet with the drivers at 5:30 p.m. The Monster Truck ride bus will be giving rides for an additional charge from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. and after the show.
Admission is $25 for adults, kids ages 6-12 is $19 and 5 and under are free. Tickets are available at Les Schwab Tire in Lewiston and Clarkston, Rogers Toyota, Rosauers and online at ECMXPARK.COM until noon on the day of the event. Tickets also will be available at the door. Parking fee is $5. Food and beverage will be available for purchase in the facility. No pets are allowed.