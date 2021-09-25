In a game chock-full of long offensive plays, clutch defensive stops and surprising special-teams heroics, Clarkston built a big early lead and held on to defeat Pullman on Friday at Clarkston High School’s Adams Field.
The Bantams flew out to a 21-point lead in the first half and held on in a topsy-turvy second half to trounce the Greyhounds 41-20 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game.
Bantams running back Tiger Carringer powered his group with three touchdowns and 141 rushing yards in a game Clarkston (2-2, 2-0 GSL) scored five of its six touchdowns on the ground.
“He really does a great job at running back, reads his blocks well,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “Our offensive line did a great job. He doesn’t go anywhere without those guys. That combination in the first couple series, we ran the ball and we thought that might be our recipe tonight and that was a huge thing for us, especially down the stretch.”
Carringer had two of his three TDs in the first half and Clarkston led 21-3 at halftime.
But despite scoring 41 points, Bye was most impressed with his defense.
Pullman (0-4, 0-1) had momentum on its side coming off a 37-yard field goal by senior kicker Jaxon Patrick going into halftime, and an 88-yard kickoff return by Tanner Barbour to the Clarkston 5-yard line coming out of the locker room.
But the Bantams stopped the Greyhounds on three straight plays not once, but twice. A roughing-the-snapper penalty gave Pullman a second shot at a touchdown and again Clarkston held the Hounds at bay, and forced another Patrick field goal.
“That series on defense might’ve been the series of the game because if they score right there, that’s a huge momentum shift for them,” Bye said. “That was a huge stop.”
Patrick has proven to be a bright spot for the Hounds this season. Pullman coach David Cofer said Patrick is a soccer player who took up football kicking during the COVID-19 break last year.
He was 3-of-3 on field goals, although only two counted because of a penalty, and also booted a 49-yard punt that pinned Clarkston deep in its own territory.
The Hounds drove 62 yards in 1 minute, 20 seconds to get in range for Patrick’s first field goal right before halftime.
“It’s huge in high school football to have a guy who can get some points on the board at the end of drives,” Cofer said. “If you don’t have a steady kicker, a lot of times drives end in no points.”
After Patrick’s field goals, Pullman got its first touchdown on a 23-yard pass from Riley Pettitt to Champ Powaukee that made it a one-score game at 21-13 after the extra point in the third quarter.
But that was as close as the Greyhounds would get.
Clarkston quarterback Carter Steinwand hit Tuff Tallbull for a 40-yard pass that traveled nearly 50 yards through the air to set up a first-and-goal situation. Bantams running back Ikaika Millan scored two plays later and the two teams traded blows for the rest of the second half.
Clarkston wide receiver Taylor Landon snagged four catches for 116 yards, including a 36-yarder in the fourth quarter to ice the game.
“He’s our big-play guy,” Bye said. “... He averages 25 yards a catch. That combination of being able to run the ball and being able to hit a big play, that’s a recipe for success.”
Earlier in the fourth, Clarkston defensive lineman Jeff Olerich hauled in an interception that set up a Carringer 10-yard touchdown run.
For the Pullman offense, Powaukee finished with 112 receiving yards on seven receptions.
“We just dug ourselves a hole too big early,” Cofer said. “Obviously the difference in this game was 21 points and that’s kind of ironic in that fact.”
Pullman 0 3 10 7 — 20
Clarkston 14 7 6 14—41
First Quarter
Clarkston — Carter Steinwand 7 run (Taylor Landon kick), 9:04.
Clarkston — Tiger Carringer 14 run (Landon kick), 3:32.
Second Quarter
Clarkston — Carringer 4 run (Landon kick), 6:00.
Pullman — Jaxon Patrick 37 field goal, 0:07.
Third Quarter
Pullman — Patrick 27 field goal, 8:52.
Pullman — Champ Powaukee 23 pass from Riley Pettitt (Patrick kick), 6:06.
Clarkston — Ikaika Millan 3 run (kick failed), 3:31.
Fourth Quarter
Clarkston — Carringer 10 run (Landon kick), 10:21.
Clarkston — Landon 36 pass from Steinwand (Landon kick), 2:41.
Pullman — Tanner Barbour 11 pass from Pettitt (Patrick kick), 2:03.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Pullman: Terran Page 15-65, Henry Preece 4-13, Pettitt 1-5, Barbour 3-2. Clarkston: Carringer 18-141, Millan 13-48, Steinwand 3-13.
PASSING — Pullman: Pettitt 19-39-1—232. Clarkston: Steinwand 10-20-0—187.
RECEIVING — Pullman: Powaukee 7-112, Barbour 8-74, Page 2-24, Joseph Kraft 2-22. Clarkston: Landon 4-116, Tuff Tallbull 2-44, Christian Howell 2-22, Robby Reagan 2-5.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.