It was a big night for major league baseball players with ties to the area.
Seth Brown hit two home runs, Connor Brogdon registered his second career save and Jake Lamb had two hits to lead their respective teams to victories Friday.
Brown, a former Lewis-Clark State standout, went 2-for-4 with two home runs and a two RBI as the visiting Oakland Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 7-3.
Brown, who was an All-American for the Warriors in 2015, hit a 1-1, 85 mph cutter off White Sox right-handed starter Lance Lynn to right field for a 389-foot solo homer in the sixth inning to increase the Athletics’ lead to 4-1. Then two innings later, he hit a 2-2, 86.3 mph slider against Chicago right-handed reliever Davis Martin to right field for a 363-foot solo homer for a 6-3 advantage.
In his past seven games, Brown is hitting .400 with four home runs and five RBI. For the season, Brown currently is hitting .230 on the season with 14 home runs and 43 RBI. He has scored 33 runs and stolen seven bases. Brown has an on-base percentage of .279 and an OPS of .720.
It was his first game back after being on the paternity list. Brown’s wife, Brittaney, recently gave birth to their first child, a son named Cannon.
“As I was running, I just knew my wife was holding my son,” Brown said.
Brown said he was given one of the baseballs he blasted to take home as a keepsake for his son.
The first baseman estimated he’d only slept five or six hours the past couple of days, but said he was “so behind on sleep that I’m not that tired.”
“We were joking with (Brown) before the game that now he’s got dad strength,” Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said. “He shows up and hits two of the hardest balls all season.”
Brogdon, a former LCSC pitcher, picked up his second career save as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2.
Brogdon, the former Warrior ace and 10th-round draft pick in 2017, needed just eight pitches, seven for strikes to get out of the 10th inning against the Pirates. He struck out Kevin Newman for the second out of the inning.
He is 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA in 24 appearances this season. Brogdon has walked five, struck out 25 and opponents are hitting just .205 off him.
Lamb, whose grandparents reside in Clarkston, went 2-for-4 as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4.
The former University of Washington player singled with two out in the first inning, got aboard on a fielding error in the third, walked in the fourth and had a two-out double in the sixth.
Since being called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 28, Lamb is hitting .241 with two home runs and four RBI. He has four doubles and seven runs scored, with an OBP of .343 and an OPS of .791.
Lamb, a Seattle native, is the grandson of Clarkston’s Don and Joanne Poe.
