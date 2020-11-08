SEATTLE — In the final days of the Seattle Mariners’ 2020 season, which totaled only 60 games and featured no postseason appearance ... again ... manager Scott Servais discussed the benefits of using a six-man starting rotation and acknowledged it could be used again in a 2021 season everyone hopes will be somewhat normal.
A few days after the season ended, general manager Jerry Dipoto was more concrete about that plan in an video conference.
“For our starting rotation, we’re very likely to run out a six-man rotation again, because we think with the limited number of innings we were able to throw in 2020 that we’re putting our players in a position to be healthier, stronger,” he said. “And I think what we learned in 2020 was that the combination of the extra day’s rest and the freshness that it provided, we had crisper stuff, more precision and our consistency across the board. And we were one of the top quality-start teams in the American League, which I don’t think is the way people viewed our starting rotation coming in.”
Out of 60 games, the Mariners had 25 in which the starting pitcher gave them six-plus innings, allowing three runs or fewer — tied for second most with the Astros. The Indians led the AL with 37.
But do the Mariners have six quality starters and the depth to maintain that six-man rotation during the course of a 162-game season?
Beyond the ultra-consistent Marco Gonzales, the rest of the projected staff — left-handers Yusei Kikuchi, Justus Sheffield, Nick Margevicius and right-handers Justin Dunn and Logan Gilbert — have minimal MLB experience or any proof of reliability beyond one season.
Given the increased expectations that were set by Servais and Dipoto at the end of the 2020 season, saying the team should contend for a postseason spot in 2021, adding another established starting pitcher isn’t just logical, it’s necessary.
While he was clear about the need to acquire relievers for a bullpen that was rated as one of the worst in baseball, he was more diplomatic about the starting rotation.
“If we see an opportunity in the free-agent market or the trade market to add to that starting-pitcher group, we will,” he said.
Beyond the six starters that finished in the rotation, the only other starter on the Mariners’ 40-man roster is Ljay Newsome, who is a fringe contributor at the MLB level.
“We do think that the wave behind that with George Kirby and Emerson Hancock and Brandon Williamson, and that next group of young starting pitchers, is really exciting as well,” Dipooto said. “We intended to build something that has lasting sustainability. And I think that’s getting closer and closer every day.”
But that sustainability really won’t help the Mariners in 2021 or maybe even 2022. The three touted prospects Dipoto mentioned never pitched in anything more than intrasquad games for the organization in 2020.
Hancock, who was the Mariners’ first-round pick, at least threw at Georgia before the sports world shut down for COVID-19. But he was slowed by arm tenderness in summer camp and threw minimally at the alternate training site.
After not being able to throw much during the shutdown, Kirby made a few appearances at the alternate training site. Williamson was the only one of three who pitched consistently in Tacoma, but the games were sporadic.
Later in his news conference, Dipoto also gave a realistic reason why those three pitchers, along with fellow prospects Isaiah Campbell and Juan Then, likely will not be options for 2021.
“The one thing I’m certain of, is that the innings totals for our youngest starting pitchers — there’s only so far we’re going to be willing to go with them in 2021 as a result of the this year’s short schedule,” he said. “And I think that makes us like 29 other teams in the industry. We’re not going to run starting pitchers out there for 170 innings next year. We’ll build them up more carefully.
“So what that probably does with a handful of them, most notably guys like George Kirby, Emerson Hancock, to an extent, Brandon Williamson, is it probably sets their ETA to the big leagues back further than they maybe otherwise would have been. And then we have to manage the innings for a guy like Logan Gilbert, who we think is right at the doorstep. But we’re going to have to be very cautious about the way we build up his innings for ‘21. So a lot of that is just to be determined based on what we see when we go into the spring.”
Based on attrition and injury, adding one starting pitcher this offseason might not be enough.
The free-agent market is expected to be depressed this offseason with teams claiming to suffer heavy financial losses in a season without fans. Several players who are salary-arbitration eligible will be non-tendered, and multiyear deals for midlevel starting pitchers should be nonexistent. Most of the free-agent starting pitchers are on the north side of age 30. So anything beyond a two-year deal with a team option will be an outlier and one-year, incentive-laden deals with options could be the norm. In that regard, the Mariners, who don’t have some of the payroll issues of other teams, could try to take advantage of the market.
“If there’s opportunity, we’re definitely going to have our ear to it,” Dipoto said. “You know, we’ve created flexibility on our roster and within our payroll. And if we have the opportunity to make a difference and it makes sense for us, then we’ll look at it.”