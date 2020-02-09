Point guard Damek Mitchell scored 19 points while grabbing 11 rebounds and the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team held off Montana Tech on Saturday night at the Activity Center to strengthen the Warriors’ hold on the Frontier Conference lead.
L-C beat Tech 81-67.
With six regular-season games remaining, L-C (23-1, 11-1) holds a three-game edge on second-place Providence.
Josiah Westbrook scored 15 points for L-C while Travis Yenor added 13 — including a 3-pointer with 9:22 left that broke a trend.
L-C leads the country in 3-point percentage (.448), but had been 3-for-17 from the outside to that point. After Yenor’s trey — which gave the No. 5 Warriors a 56-54 lead against the unranked Orediggers — the hosts finished the game hitting four of their last six 3s.
The second of those, from Mitchell, gave L-C a 62-58 lead with 6:55 left — and L-C’s floor general set up his team’s next long bomb.
Driving into the lane and letting his momentum carry him out of bounds while leaping, Mitchell somehow found Hodges Bailey for an elbow 3 to make it 74-65 L-C with 2:42 left.
L-C’s last 3, by Westbrook, rolled around the rim before dropping in to give the hosts a 10-point lead with around 90 seconds left.
“I think the ball got swung more, went inside-out more,” Warriors coach Austin Johnson said when asked how his team found its outside shot down the stretch. “And at the same time, (Tech) defends so well. But it’s hard to defend as well as they do for 40 minutes.
“And so, we figured, we could kind of get them to crack a little bit and give credit to our guys for sticking with it.”
Mitchell finished with seven assists for a near triple-double. It was his sixth near-miss this season.
MONTANA TECH (14-9, 6-6)
England 6-13 6-8 18, Owens Jr. 3-11 3-3 9, Huse 4-9 0-0 9, Diallo 4-10 0-0 9, Pannabecker 3-7 2-2 8, Baumstarck 3-4 0-0 6, Kieckbusch 2-2 0-0 6, Collins 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 26-62 11-13 67.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (23-1, 11-1)
Mitchell 6-15 5-6 19, Westbrook 5-9 2-3 15, Yenor 3-6 6-6 13, Bradley 6-14 0-0 12, Bailey 4-6 2-3 11, Stevenson 4-7 3-4 11, Albright 0-1 0-0 0, Hughes 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 28-60 18-23 81.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 33-32. 3-point goals — Montana Tech 4-13 (Kieckbusch 2-2, Diallo 1-2, Huse 1-3, Pannabecker 0-1, Collins 0-2, Owens Jr. 0-3), Lewis-Clark State 7-23 (Westbrook 3-4, Mitchell 2-7, Yenor 1-3, Bailey 1-3, Hughes 0-1, Bradley 0-5). Fouled out — Pannabecker. Rebounds — Montana Tech 35 (Baumstarck 7), Lewis-Clark State 39 (Mitchell 11). Assists — Montana Tech 12 (Diallo 4), Lewis-Clark State 14 (Mitchell 7). Total fouls — Montana Tech 23, Lewis-Clark State 15. A — 711.
