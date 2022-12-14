STARKVILLE, Miss. — No. 24 Mississippi State will play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Fla.

That is one of the few solid things around the football program at the moment after the sudden death of coach Mike Leach late Monday in Jackson, Miss., with what the school said were complications from a heart condition. The third-year coach was 61.

