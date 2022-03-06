FRISCO, Texas — Washington State’s baseball team allowed too many extra runners Saturday, and it was costly.
Wichita State State took advantage of six walks, three hit batsmen and three errors and eventually put away the Cougars 8-2 in the Frisco College Baseball Classic at Riders Field.
“The story of the game was, obviously, free bases on our side defensively, with walks and HBPs,” Washington State coach Brian Green said. “That’s really the first bad baseball game we’ve played in terms of all three phases.”
Sawyre Thornhill was 2-for-4 with a run scored for the Shockers (4-7), who have won two straight and are led by former Cleveland Indians and Seattle Mariners manager Eric Wedge. Jordan Rogers went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Chuck Ingram scored twice and had two RBI. Ross Cadena drove in three runs for the 1989 national champions.
Sophomore Nate Swarts was the lone Cougar (7-4) player with multiple hits as he went 2-for-2. Senior outfielders Justin Van De Brake and Collin Montez accounted for the only runs as each hit a solo home run.
Payton Toile (2-0) allowed six hits, two walks and an earned run in seven innings of work to pick up the victory.
Junior left-hander McKabe Cottrell (1-2) was saddled with the loss, allowing four hits, four walks and four runs, three earned, in 3 innings. He struck out one.
Green lamented the quick turnaround, after playing a 5 p.m. Pacific game Friday, one the Cougars won 11-6 against Texas A&M, then having to come out and play at 10 a.m. Pacific on this day.
“I told the guys that I hope we can learn from that,” Green said. “This is our first turnaround from a night to day game. In terms of conference play, we’re going to be in this situation all the time. It’s not an excuse, I think it’s a reality. We talked about learning from it. I told the guys in the fourth inning that it was an average effort.”
Cadena got things rolling with Wichita State with one out in the second, singling home a pair of runners to make it 2-0.
The Shockers doubled their lead in the fourth. With one out, they got a walk, a bloop single and an error on a fielder’s choice to load the bases. Cadena then walked to force in a run, and another fielder’s choice plated a second run for a 4-0 advantage.
In the bottom half of the inning, Montez took the first pitch he saw over the right-field wall for a one-out homer to cut the gap to three runs.
Wichita State tallied another run in the sixth on a single, a stolen base, then a failed pickoff attempt.
Van De Brake cut it to 5-2 with a one-out shot to left on a 2-0 count.
However, the Shockers put it out of reach in the ninth. A walk and three hit batsman with one out forced a run home, then Ingram followed with a two-run single to left to finish the scoring.
Washington State next plays Iowa at 10 a.m. Pacific today at the same site, concluding its season-opening 12-game road trip.
Wichita State 020 201 003—8 8 0
Washington St. 000 100 010—2 7 3
Toile, McDonough (8) and Cadena; Cottrell, Barnum (4), Kaelber (6), Sierra (9) and Meyer. W—Toile. L—Cottrell.