Miscues mount for Idaho women in loss vs. Northern Colorado

MOSCOW — Right now, it seems the little things are the undoing of the Idaho women’s basketball team.
The Vandals aren’t getting enough scoring, relying on underclassmen to take up a lot of the load and a lack of height is just causing havoc.
Even with all of those issues, Idaho could have walked away with a win Saturday against Northern Colorado. But the Bears made their free throws down the stretch.
Delaynie Byrne had 18 points and seven rebounds as Northern Colorado escaped with a 63-58 victory against the Vandals in a Big Sky Conference contest before 1,753 at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
“The start was horrendous,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “I’m sitting there watching and going, ‘What are you doing right now?’ I don’t know. We’re trying to live and die with some freshmen right now, and two of them combined for nine of the turnovers, and that’s got to get better.”
Lauren Andrews contributed 14 points for the Bears (10-9, 3-5), who went 10-for-12 at the line (83.3%) in the fourth quarter and finished 17-of-21 (81%). Hannah Simental had 10 points and five rebounds. Averee Kleinhans tallied 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Senior forward Beyonce Bea finished with 24 points and six assists for the Vandals (6-13, 2-6), who have lost six consecutive conference games after starting 2-0.
Idaho had 15 turnovers, but nine of them in the first quarter as it fell quickly into a hole. The Vandals turned it over on three consecutive possessions at one point early and it cost them in the end.
Northern Colorado had nine points off those miscues and took a 16-10 lead after the first.
Idaho settled down in the second and started to take control. With the game tied at 22, the Vandals ended the half on a 8-1 run as freshman forward Sarah Brans scored four of her nine points in the spurt. Thanks to the surge, Idaho held a 30-23 lead going into the locker room.
A 6-0 mini-spurt midway through the third for the Vandals helped them push their advantage to 40-30 at the 4:17 mark. But the Bears slowly cut into their deficit, with Andrews’ layup just before time expired getting them with 46-43.
A pair of Bea free throws to start the fourth gave Idaho a five-point advantage, but Northern Colorado took a 49-48 lead with 7:24 left on Simental’s layup. The two teams exchanged the lead five times in the next three-plus minutes, with Brans giving the Vandals a 55-53 lead with 4:05 remaining.
But Kleinhans tied it with a layup at the 2:41 mark. Each team held defensively twice in the next two minutes, but an Idaho foul put Kleinhans at the line and she made both for a 57-55 Northern Colorado lead.
Bea missed a shot on the Vandals’ next trip down, with Simental getting fouled. She converted the two free throws for a four-point Bears lead. Senior guard Tiana Johnson came right back and made a 3-pointer with 11 seconds to go. Andrews was fouled and she made the two free throws for a 61-58 Northern Colorado advantage. Junior guard Sydney Gandy missed a 3 and the Bears grabbed the rebound and closed the game out.
“This one hurts a lot,” Newlee said. “Back to the drawing board on Monday and we’ve got to get ready for a tough road trip because those two teams down there play good at home.”
Idaho next plays at 10:30 a.m. Pacific on Thursday at Weber State.
NORTHERN COLORADO (10-9, 3-5)
Byrne 7-13 0-0 18, Simental 3-8 4-4 10, Kleinhans 2-9 6-8 10, Fields 1-5 3-3 5, Hall 1-4 0-0 2, Andrews 5-7 4-4 14, Bang 2-3 0-2 4. Totals 21-49 17-21 63.
IDAHO (6-13, 2-6)
Bea 8-17 8-8 24, Brans 3-7 2-2 9, Phillips 2-3 0-0 4, Wallace 1-4 0-0 3, Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Johnson 3-5 0-0 8, Gandy 1-8 0-0 3, Kilty 1-1 0-0 3, Malone 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-54 10-10 58.
Northern Colorado 16 7 20 20—63
Idaho 10 20 16 12—58
3-point goals — Northern Colorado 4-13 (Byrne 4-8, Simental 0-1, Fields 0-1, Andrews 0-1, Kleinhans 0-2), Idaho 6-21 (Johnson 2-4, Kilty 1-1, Brans 1-2, Wallace 1-3, Gandy 1-8, Phillips 0-1, Smith 0-1, Malone 0-1). Rebounds — Northern Colorado 34 (Byrne 7), Idaho 30 (Phillips, Wallace, Smith 5). Assists — Northern Colorado 11 (Kleinhans 4), Idaho 15 (Bea 6). Total fouls — Northern Colorado 15, Idaho 18. Technical — Kleinhans. A — 1,753.