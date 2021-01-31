MOSCOW — For the Idaho Vandals this season, a seven-point lead is something to cherish.
But it took them only a minute and six seconds to squander one Saturday, with the help of a stealthy pickpocket by Weber State guard Seikou Sisoho Jawara.
That set the tone for the Vandals’ 81-62 loss at Memorial Gym, leaving them winless in 13 games, including 10 in the Big Sky Conference. Stretches of Idaho competence were quickly negated by lapses of concentration and, in the end, 19 turnovers.
“Disappointing to not be able to take care of the ball better,” UI coach Zac Claus said. “We continue to emphasize it. It continues to ail us.”
It’s especially costly against smooth-operating guards like Isiah Brown, who canned back-to-back 3-pointers as the Wildcats erased a 7-0 deficit, and Sisoho Jawara, who finished with 23 points.
Moscow High School graduate Gabe Quinnett scored the game’s first five points for Idaho and wound up with 13, and Ja’Vary Christmas matched Weber State’s deft passing on his way to five assists.
Still, the Wildcats (9-4, 4-2) pinned 81 points on Idaho for the second time in three days, although this wasn’t a carbon copy of their 81-56 win Thursday at the same site.
The Vandals remained within striking distance until getting scorched 8-0 in the first four minutes of the second half to trail 53-35.
“We weren’t quite as active in the first half but I thought we started the second half with a strong defensive effort, and that was the key in the second half,” Weber State coach Randy Rahe said in a statement.
The coronavirus pandemic has added to the Vandals’ many challenges (“I can’t applaud our guys enough with how they’ve dealt with the circumstances,” Claus said), and it’s surely disrupted the Wildcats’ progress as well. Six of their games have been canceled, so they’re happy to have played six in a row now.
“We are doing a really good job at sharing the ball and getting everyone involved,” Rahe said. “I like our progress and that we’ve been able to play a few games in a row and get more comfortable.”
Ethan Kilgore came off the bench to score all six of his points in a two-minute span as the Vandals cut their deficit to 10 points with nine minutes to play.
But Sisoho Jawara hit a transition 3 and posts Dontay Bassett of Weber and Scott Blakney of Idaho exchanged charging calls. The call on Blakney was the more damaging as Bassett converted two free throws and, less than a minute later, knocked down a 3 to make it 66-50.
The Cats from Ogden, Utah, wound up 10-for-21 (47.6 percent) from long range, and all five starters scored in double figures.
“They have multiple (perimeter threats) and it goes all the way to their front line,” Claus said. “Most of the time, they’re out there with five guys that shoot the ball well from 3. To have that advantage is huge for them.”
Blakney, the 6-foot-8 senior who leads UI in scoring, was held from the starting lineup for the first time this season, mainly because of the recent progress of 6-10 freshman Tanner Christensen, who netted all eight of his points in the first 12 minutes.
“Tanner’s played great, decided to give him a shot in there,” Claus said. “He keeps responding, he keeps improving.”
Blakney played 14 minutes and tallied seven points, while Idaho guard Damen Thacker notched four steals and as many assists.
WEBER ST. (9-4, 4-2)
Bassett 3-7 8-8 15, Carlson 5-6 0-1 11, Brown 5-12 1-1 14, Jawara 10-15 0-0 23, Porter 4-9 4-4 13, Kozak 2-5 0-0 5, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 13-14 90.
IDAHO (0-13, 0-10)
Christensen 4-6 0-0 8, Thiombane 3-5 0-2 6, Christmas 2-6 2-3 6, Quinnett 5-13 0-0 13, Thacker 1-6 2-2 5, Kilgore 3-6 0-0 6, Blakney 3-4 1-2 7, Madden 3-5 0-0 8, Garvin 0-4 0-0 0, Robinson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-57 5-9 62.
Halftime: Weber St., 45-35. 3-Point Goals: Weber St. 10-21 (Jawara 3-5, Brown 3-6, Carlson 1-1, Kozak 1-2, Bassett 1-3, Porter 1-3, Davis 0-1), Idaho 7-19 (Quinnett 3-6, Madden 2-2, Robinson 1-2, Thacker 1-3, Christmas 0-1, Thiombane 0-1, Garvin 0-4). Rebounds: Weber St. 28 (Bassett 8), Idaho 25 (Christensen 4). Assists: Weber St. 18 (Bassett 4), Idaho 16 (Christmas 5). Total Fouls: Weber St. 13, Idaho 14.
