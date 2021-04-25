BERKELEY, Calif. — Washington State starter Zane Mills took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and wound up with a complete-game victory in the Cougars’ 4-2 defeat of California in Pac-12 play Saturday at Evans Diamond.
The right-handed junior struck out 10, allowing two runs on six hits. He threw 109 pitches and improved his record to 4-3 on the year as Wazzu earned its first win in Berkeley since 2015.
Mills posted 1-2-3 innings in the first, second, fourth, fifth and seventh.
The Cougars (18-15, 6-11 Pac-12) were in front 4-0 by the time the eighth inning rolled around.
Kyle Russell doubled in a run in the second, and Kodie Kolden and Kyle Manzardo brought home runs in the fourth. Manzardo singled in Jake Meyer in the eighth.
Cal (19-18, 6-8) got two back in the bottom half, but Mills escaped a bases-loaded pickle with a groundout to preserve the final margin.
Manzardo went 3-for-5 with a double, plating two runs. Kolden was 3-for-5, Tristan Peterson added two hits — one a double — and Jack Smith batted 3-for-5 with two runs scored.
Golden Bears starter Sean Sullivan (2-4) conceded three runs, one earned, on 11 hits across 5ž innings.
The two teams conclude their three-game series at 6 p.m. today.
WSU 010 200 010—4 14 1
California 000 000 020—2 6 2
Zane Mills and Jake Meyer. Sean Sullivan, Nick Proctor (6), Mitchell Scott (7), Vaughn Mauterer (8), Reuben Drogin (8) and Cole Elvis.
W—Mills (4-3). L—Sullivan (2-4).
WSU hits — Kyle Manzardo 3 (2B), Kodie Kolden 3, Jack Smith 3, Tristan Peterson 2 (2B), Kyle Russell (2B), Nate Swarts (2B), Meyer.
California hits — Keshawn Ogans 2 (2B), Nathan Martorella 2, Elvis (2B), Darren Baker.