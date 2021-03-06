PULLMAN — Junior right-hander Zane Mills allowed no earned runs in his eight innings on the mound and junior infielder Kyle Manzardo hit a solo home run Friday as the Washington State baseball team beat Seattle 6-1 in its home opener at Bailey-Brayton Field.
Davis (3-0) allowed six hits — all singles — and one unearned run, striking out seven.
“He was a little up and a little flat early,” WSU coach Brian Green said. “However, he was still getting ahead of guys and he obviously has good stuff and his ball moves. The story of that game is that, if he’s giving up a hit or two, it’s just a single.”
Michael Newstrom pitched a scoreless ninth, allowing just one hit.
Senior outfielder Collin Montez drove in three runs for the Cougars (8-1), and senior infielder Jack Smith was 3-for-4 with two RBI. Senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake added two hits, and junior infielder Kodie Kolden had an RBI single to make it 4-1 in the fifth.
Manzardo’s homer in the third extended his hitting streak to 26 games, dating to 2019.
Seattle’s Alex Jemal (4-4) allowed six hits, three runs and a walk in five innings.
Julian Kadama was 3-for-4 for the Redhawks.
Seattle 001 000 000—1 7 1
Washington State 101 011 02x—6 13 0
Jemal, Chronowski (6) and Mazzone. Mills, Newstrom (9) and Meyer.
W — Mills (3-0). L — Jemal (1-2).
Seattle hits — Kodama 3, Sherick 2, O’Brien, Mazzone.
WSU hits — Smith 3 (2B), Montez 3, Kolden, Van De Brake 2, Manzardo (HR), Peterson (2B), Meyer (2B), Clifford.