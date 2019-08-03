Miley solid, Astros hit 6 homers to rout Mariners

HOUSTON — Despite not having his best pitch, Wade Miley found a way to get another win on a night on which he got a boost by a huge offensive night by the Houston Astros.
Miley pitched six strong innings and the Astros backed him up with a season-high six homers to rout the Seattle Mariners 10-2 Friday.
“He had to pitch so differently tonight than he normally does,” manager AJ Hinch said. “He didn’t have his cutter at all so he was pitching with one weapon down and really his best weapon ... because he didn’t have a feel for it. A good night on a night where he didn’t pitch like himself and didn’t use his stuff like he normally does.”
Miley (10-4) allowed three hits and two runs to win his third straight decision.
Yordan Alvarez, Jake Marisnick, Martin Maldonado and Jose Altuve all connected off starter Yusei Kikuchi (4-8) to leave him tied with Justin Verlander for most home runs allowed in the majors this season at 28.
Carlos Correa and Aledmys Diaz also homered for Houston, which improved to 10-1 against the Mariners this season.
It was the most home runs that the Astros have hit in a game since also going deep six times in a 17-6 victory over the Twins on May 31, 2017.
“That was a pretty explosive night obviously and we did a good job of really producing throughout the order,” Hinch said.
The four home runs Kikuchi gave up were a season high and he allowed nine hits for the second time in three starts to lose his third consecutive decision and give Houston three starters with 10 or more wins this season.
Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer for the Mariners, who lost their second straight after winning their previous six games.
Houston got things going when Alvarez sent the second pitch of the second inning into center field for his 13th homer. There was one on and two outs in the inning when Marisnick put one on the train tracks atop left field to make it 3-0.
Maldonado made it 4-0 when he homered into the seats in right field in his second game with the Astros since a trade from the Cubs on Wednesday. George Springer tripled with two outs in the inning and Altuve extended the lead to 6-0 with his shot to left field.
“He had a hard time getting the swing and miss,” manager Scott Servais said of Kikuchi. “They weren’t really biting on the slider tonight. They were on the fastball. They’ve got a good lineup and it’s a deep lineup and you’ve got to make pitches. You’ve got to keep commanding the fastball and he didn’t really have a good command.”
Reggie McClain, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma before the game, took over for Kikuchi to start the fifth in his major league debut. He walked Alvarez with one out before Correa hit his third home run since coming off the injured list a week ago to make it 8-0.
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith rf 4 0 0 0 Sprnger rf 5 1 4 0
J.Crwfr ss 3 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 3
Au.Nola 2b 3 0 0 0 Brntley lf 5 0 0 0
Do.Sntn dh 2 1 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0
Vglbach 1b 4 1 1 2 Alvarez dh 3 2 2 1
T.Bckhm lf 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 1 1 2
K.Sager 3b 2 0 1 0 A.Diaz 1b 4 2 2 1
T.Mrphy c 4 0 1 0 Mldnado c 3 2 1 1
Broxton cf 4 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 4 1 1 2
Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 35 10 12 10
Seattle 000 002 000 — 2
Houston 030 330 01x — 10
E—K.Seager (8). DP—Seattle 1. LOB—Seattle 9, Houston 5. 3B_Springer (3). HR—Vogelbach (26), Altuve (17), Alvarez (13), Correa (14), A.Diaz (7), Maldonado (7), Marisnick (9).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi L,4-8 4 9 6 6 0 1
McClain 1 2 3 3 1 2
Gearrin 1 0 0 0 1 1
Grotz 2 1 1 1 2 0
Houston
Miley W,10-4 6 3 2 2 5 6
McHugh 2 0 0 0 3 3
Joe.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1
WP_Gearrin, Grotz.
Umpires—Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Cory Blaser.
T—2:57. A—41,444 (41,168).