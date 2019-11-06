Even from a distance, Mia Rioux excels at pinpoint shots. That skill helped her score twice in the Grangeville girls’ soccer team’s 4-2 victory against Kimberly in an Idaho Class 3A play-in game that gave the school its first trip to State in three years of fielding a team.
For that, online readers voted Rioux the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
Both of the sophomore’s goals came from about 25 yards away — her first off a throw-in, her second on a free kick.
“She can score at any time,” coach John Cuffe said, noting how rare it is to “come across someone who can actually pinpoint accurately from a free kick.”
He explained why it’s so hard.
“The goalkeeper’s waiting, they know where it’s going and she just puts it right in the top spot. The top corner.
“It’s not easy to do. It’s kind of a pressure situation. She seems to just stay really calm and put it right where she wants it to go and ... she’s just very, very reliable.”
Another thing Cuffe can count on? Mia Rioux’s mom, Catrina, ferrying Grangeville’s boys’ and girls’ soccer teams to their games as the official bus driver. One of her sons, Alek, also plays for Grangeville.
“My mom, she supports me and my brother in everything we do,” Mia said. “She’s just a great mom.”
Catrina said the most rewarding part of the experience has been getting to know her kids’ teammates.
“They go out, they play their hardest,” Catrina said. “And win or lose, everyone gets back on the bus with smiles and they’re just happy to be together.”