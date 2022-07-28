Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) makes a catch in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf holds a football during NFL training camp Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Renton, Wash. Metcalf did not practice. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
RENTON, Wash. — DK Metcalf was a spectator because of his ongoing contract extension talks, but it allowed him a pretty good view of the biggest question facing the Seattle Seahawks on the first day of training camp.
Metcalf watched as Geno Smith took the first round of snaps with Seattle’s No. 1 offense on Wednesday’s opening day of camp. Smith getting the nod on the first day was expected and Seattle coach Pete Carroll again proclaimed Smith as the leader in the competition with Drew Lock as the replacement for Russell Wilson.
But the quarterback competition will be a long, drawn out battle expected to last throughout the preseason. The more urgent matter for Seattle is the situation with Metcalf and how long the current contract stalemate may last.
When Seattle broke from minicamp in June — a mandatory event that Metcalf skipped — there seemed to be optimism a deal would be reached. While Metcalf reported to camp to avoid being fined, there still is no agreement in place that would keep Metcalf in Seattle beyond this season.
“We were hoping so. We were hoping, so we shot for it,” Carroll said of having a deal already in place before the start of camp. “We’re right there now, and there’s a lot of work being done like right now.”
Metcalf and San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel are the last of a class of receivers in line for new contracts in an offseason filled with deals for pass catchers.
Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which will pay him about $3.99 million for this season. He would seem to be in line for an extension in the ballpark of what A.J. Brown, Cooper Kupp and other receivers have received this offseason.
Carroll noted Metcalf is fully recovered from offseason foot surgery, so his absence from practice is not health related. Seattle is well adept at dealing with players seeking new deals showing up but not practicing until the contract situation is settled, having gone through this in recent years with the likes of Bobby Wagner, Jamal Adams and Duane Brown.
While Metcalf’s status remains in limbo, the quarterback situation remains equally unsettled and is likely to stay that way well into August. Carroll didn’t entertain the notion of placing a deadline on when a decision needs to be made, highlighting the importance of the preseason games in making a final decision between Smith and Lock.
It’s the first time Seattle’s faced a quarterback decision in training camp since Wilson’s rookie season of 2012 when he beat out Matt Flynn and Tarvaris Jackson for the job.
For Carroll, the situation feels a bit like college again.
“You guys forget that I coached in college for quite a while and guys graduated all the time. Heisman Trophy winners graduated and we went to the next guy,” Carroll said. “And you always miss when the guys leave. But you can see it and so you start planning for it, you work and you can find success. ... I’m taking it in stride, but I’m really determined to make it work.”
WRIGHT SIGNS, SET TO RETIRE — The Seahawks signed veteran linebacker K.J. Wright to a one-day contract so he could retire with the team that drafted him more than a decade ago.
Wright, 33, was selected in the fourth-round of the 2011 draft out of Mississippi State and instantly became a stalwart starter during Seattle’s run to consecutive Super Bowls and for years beyond. He spent 10 of his 11 seasons with Seattle and started all but four regular-season games during his Seahawks career.
Wright teamed with Bobby Wagner to form one of the better linebacker duos in the league for the majority of their tenure together in Seattle. Wright was a Pro Bowl selection in 2016 and 2019, at the age of 30, and had a career highs in tackles (132), passes defensed (11) and interceptions (three).
Wright spent last season with Las Vegas and said because of his family, Seattle would be the only team he would consider playing for and continuing his career. Wright is expected to talk about his retirement decision today.