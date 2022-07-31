Metcalf gets paid, and the Seahawks keep a star in the fold

Seattle receiver DK Metcalf runs with the ball during Saturday’s training camp practice in Renton, Wash. It was Metcalf’s first on-the-field work since signing a three-year extension Friday.

 Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. — There will be no drawn-out DK drama, disrupting the runway to a season already fraught with enough problematic issues for the Seahawks.

On a day when health concerns about safety Jamal Adams darkened the mood, cross the biggest issue off the list: receiver DK Metcalf is in the fold, early into training camp. The Seahawks thus have their franchise player, the new face of the organization, the symbolic embodiment of coach Pete Carroll’s steadfast insistence in the wake of the Russell Wilson trade that they weren’t rebuilding.

