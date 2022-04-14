McGuire says WSU’s Gomness is ominous

Washington State offensive line coach Clay McGuire was asked to name his most consistent performer during spring drills, and he answered before the question was fully uttered.
“Konner Gomness, without a doubt,” he said.
Now, that might not be a good thing. You’d like to see him a little more torn. But after the Cougars lost three 2021 seniors with a combined 91 starts, McGuire is reassured from the consistently solid play from a sophomore center who started six times last year.
“I couldn’t say enough good things about him right now,” McGuire said Tuesday in his first session with reporters since rejoining the WSU football staff in January. “He’s really stepped into a leadership role, taken ownership of the group. He’s doing everything right right now.”
McGuire has a more complicated task at tackle, where he loses Abe Lucas and Liam Ryan, who started 41 games apiece. His primary No. 1 on the right side is 6-foot-11 sophomore Jack Wilson, who’s never played a football game in his life. He played basketball for Oregon State and Idaho before switching sports and schools in summer 2021, walking on with the Cougs.
“Great kid,” McGuire said. “He’s got a lot of talent, a lot of ability. He just doesn’t have a lot of experience playing football, so everything is new to him. He sees things on a daily basis that he’s never seen before. The best thing right now is to get him a million reps. He attacks it every day.”
Wilson, who also spoke to reporters Tuesday, said certain assets transferred well from basketball to football.
“Just being an athlete — it introduced me to training, which is what I love to do,” he said. “I love being in the weight room and doing stuff like that, and obviously that’s beneficial for football. It also helps with my feet a ton. Being an O-lineman, that’s really important.”
McGuire said it was an easy decision to return to WSU, where he coached the O-line for Mike Leach from 2012-17.
“This was the best six years of my career,” he said. “Some of my best memories, and the best things that have happened to me in my career to that point, have all happened here. This is what (his two daughters) kind of see as their hometown.”
Now he’s coaching for Jake Dickert, who’s beginning his first full season as Cougars boss.
“His vision — his idea, his philosophy of what he wanted to do to build a program — are all in line with things I believe in,” McGuire said. “So I was really sold on him as a leader.”
Honors for 2021 seniors
Running back Max Borghi and defensive lineman Dallas Hobbs, each former Cougars who wrapped up their careers in 2021, were named to the National Football Foundation Honor Society on Wednesday.
The NFF selected 1,559 players from 313 schools for the honor, based on a combination of academics and athletics.
Spring game activities
Tickets for the spring game, which will take place at 3 p.m. April 23, are on sale. General public tickets are $5 for the lower bowl and $20 for club seats. Cougar Athletic Fund member tickets are $5 for the lower bowl and $15 for club seats. Parking will be free in the designated lots on the weekend.
The team will host a kids clinic for players ages 5-12 from 1 to 1:50 p.m. at Rogers Field, and Cougville will open at 1 p.m. There also will be an autograph session after the game.
Ticket sales will be directed to the athletic department’s Power of IX campaign, part of the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Proceeds from the game will support the Power of IX Excellence Fund, which was established to support the mission of Title IX and to support the operations and success of all female sports programs and student-athletes at the school.
