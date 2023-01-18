Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Kraken's Andre Burakovsky (95) and Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) reach for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Kraken goalie Martin Jones (30) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers' Warren Foegele (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Kraken goalie Martin Jones (30) makes a save as Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) and Vince Dunn (29) look for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Kraken's Adam Larsson (6) and Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane (91) compete for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Edmonton Oilers' Derek Ryan (10) celebrates a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
EDMONTON, Alberta — Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Tuesday for their fourth consecutive victory.
Connor McDavid, Derek Ryan, Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (25-18-3), who won for just the second time in their past eight home games. Jack Campbell made 29 saves.
“We are happier with the way we are playing, I think that is the key thing,” said Hyman, who has a career-high 29 assists.
McDavid leads the NHL with 38 goals. He extended his point streak to eight games and has at least one point in 25 of his past 26 games.
Daniel Sprong and Vince Dunn each had a goal for the Kraken (26-14-4), who have lost two in a row after an eight-game winning streak.
“We talked before the game — it’s a big one. We needed those two points. So it’s really disappointing not to get a result,” Dunn said.
Seattle took a 1-0 lead 3:11 into the opening period on the power play as Sprong’s shot hit a defender and deflected past Campbell, who was making his fourth consecutive start. It was Sprong’s 15th of the season.
Edmonton tied it with 5:52 to play in the first as McDavid went coast-to-coast, taking on four defenders and dancing past a couple of them before taking a shot from his off foot that picked the top corner past goalie Martin Jones.
The Oilers moved in front 3:15 into the second when a shot by rookie Vincent Desharnais snuck under Jones and was just sitting there before Ryan swooped in to guide in his sixth of the season.
Edmonton took a two-goal lead 12:30 into the second during a mad scramble in front as the puck came loose to Foegele, who sent a backhand into the net despite the fact he was sitting on the ice at the time.
There were a couple of bizarre goals to start the third.
Just 22 seconds in, Dunn unleashed a long shot that Campbell would love to have back as he flubbed it and it tipped off his glove and in.
The Oilers responded 61 seconds later, however, as Eeli Tolvanen poke-checked a puck away from Hyman, but straight into his own net past a surprised Jones. Hyman was credited with his 21st goal.