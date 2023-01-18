EDMONTON, Alberta — Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Tuesday for their fourth consecutive victory.

Connor McDavid, Derek Ryan, Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (25-18-3), who won for just the second time in their past eight home games. Jack Campbell made 29 saves.

