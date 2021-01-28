Blake Mazza has accomplished his goal of finding a school closer to home.
The standout placekicker formerly of Washington State has orally committed to the Southern Methodist football program, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday.
SMU, in Dallas, is about 25 miles from Mazza’s home in Plano, Texas.
“I’m Coming home!” he tweeted.
“Home Sweet Home,” responded former WSU punter Oscar Draguicevich III, who also is from Texas. “Congratulations brotha!”
SMU, coached by former California boss Sonny Dykes, recently bid farewell to kicker Chris Naggar, an all-American Athletic Conference selection who decided to turn pro rather than capitalize on his pandemic-related option for a second senior season.
The Mustangs signed kicker Brendan Hall in December, but his credentials don’t match those of Mazza, who was one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award in 2019.
Mazza announced last week his intention of entering the NCAA transfer portal. He has two years of remaining eligibility.