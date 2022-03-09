Matthews’ hat trick powers Leafs past Kraken

TORONTO — Auston Matthews had his third hat trick of the season to raise his NHL-leading goal total to 43 as the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied to beat the Seattle Kraken 6-4 on Tuesday.
Mitch Marner scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and William Nylander and John Tavares each added a goal and an assist for Toronto, which got 26 saves from Jack Campbell.
T.J. Brodie and Michael Bunting had two assists apiece and Marner, who also had an assist, extended his point streak to eight games.
“We’re never down and out,” Marner said. “That’s the belief in our team, belief in our locker room and on the bench.
“We just get over it and make sure we’re ready for the next shift or next opportunity.”
Toronto, which surrendered a 3-1 lead to Seattle, was up 3-0 after the first period of Monday’s 5-4 road victory against Columbus before the Blue Jackets tied it. That came on the heels of Saturday’s 6-4 home loss to the Vancouver Canucks in which the Leafs held a 4-3 edge through 40 minutes.
“We’d really just like to be more consistent,” Matthews said. “Definitely some things for us to clean up.”
Colin Blackwell had a goal and an assist and Carson Soucy, Alex Wennberg and Jaden Schwartz also scored for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer stopped 25 shots for the expansion Kraken, who fell to 1-9-1 in their last 11 games.
“We have to be real honest without ourselves,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “This team can force you into some tough situations, but we weren’t hard enough to play against in a lot of areas.”
Seattle 1 2 1 — 4
Toronto 2 1 3 — 6
First Period: 1, Toronto, Matthews 41 (Rielly, Nylander), 3:18 (pp). 2, Seattle, Soucy 7 (Appleton, Blackwell), 5:21. 3, Toronto, Tavares 19 (Brodie, Engvall), 9:55. Penalties: Donskoi, SEA (Tripping), 2:46.
Second Period: 4, Toronto, Nylander 22 (Kase, Brodie), 5:14 (pp). 5, Seattle, Wennberg 7 (Johansson, Eberle), 9:20. 6, Seattle, Blackwell 8 (Gourde), 11:49 (sh). Penalties: Lauzon, SEA (Tripping), 1:53; Giordano, SEA (Delay of Game), 3:50; Giordano, SEA (Cross Checking), 10:52; Kerfoot, TOR (Holding Stick), 14:03; Toronto bench, served by Tavares (Too Many Men on the Ice), 17:31; McCann, SEA (Tripping), 17:34.
Third Period: 7, Seattle, Schwartz 7 (Lauzon, Jarnkrok), 5:57. 8, Toronto, Matthews 42 (Bunting, Marner), 9:03. 9, Toronto, Marner 23 (Tavares), 9:43 (pp). 10, Toronto, Matthews 43 (Bunting, Liljegren), 19:18 (pp). Penalties: Liljegren, TOR (Cross Checking), 6:25; Soucy, SEA (Cross Checking), 9:38; Bunting, TOR (Roughing), 16:20; Lauzon, SEA (Roughing), 16:20.
Shots on Goal: Seattle 11-10-9_30. Toronto 11-11-10_32.
Power-play opportunities: Seattle 0 of 3; Toronto 4 of 6.
Goalies: Seattle, Grubauer 12-24-5 (31 shots-26 saves). Toronto, Campbell 23-9-4 (30-26).
A: 0 (18,819). T: 2:30.